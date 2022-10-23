Edina High senior football captain Brady Anderson has the best night of his career in a 40-0 win over Eastview Oct. 19 at Kuhlman Field. Anderson had 238 yards in total offense with 171 rushing yards and 67 yards in pass receptions.
Sydney Bakrtizes
Starting Edina girls soccer goalie Bayliss Flynn was out with a concussion for the Section 2AAA championship match against Minnetonka Oct. 18, so alternate goalie Sydney Bakrtizes stepped in and kept the sheet clean in a 3-0 victory.
Izzy Engle
Edina High’s girls soccer team took down top-seeded Minnetonka in the Section 2AAA finals Oct. 18 with Hornet All-State midfielder Izzy Engle contributing a goal and two assists.
Finn McElroy
Edina High football quarterback Finn McElroy passed for 202 yards and three touchdowns in a 40-0 win over Eastview. His quarterback rating for the game was a season-high 140.2.
Nicola Santoni
Senior Nicola Santoni of the Edina High girls tennis team advanced to the State Tournament by winning the Section 6AA singles title at Baseline Tennis Center. She defeated Edina senior Sami Hankinson in three sets in the championship match. Hankinson also advanced to state.
Peter Sullivan
Edina High’s 40-0 football victory over Eastview ended with reserves playing most of the fourth quarter. Peter Sullivan had his first two pass receptions of the varsity season for 43 yards.
John Warpinski
Junior halfback John Warpinski of the Edina High football team was a ground-gaining force in the 40-0 win over Eastview with 142 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.