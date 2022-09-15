Aasen put up a clean slate in goal as the Edina High boys soccer team won a 2-0 Lake Conference decision from St. Michael-Albertville Sept. 10 at Kuhlman Field.
Tessa Dubbe
Senior tri-captain Tessa Dubbe of the Edina High girls volleyball team was strong at the net and efficient at the service line as the Hornets beat Osseo 3 games to none in a nonconference match Sept. 7 at Edina High Activity Center.
Izzy Engle
Edina girls soccer captain and midfielder Izzy Engle had a big week in two victories. She had six points on three goals and three assists as the Hornets nailed down a 7-1 win over Minneapolis Washburn Sept. 6. Then in a 4-2 win over St. Michael-Albertville Sept. 10, Engle netted all four Hornet goals.
Bob Miller
One of the rarest of all golf shots belonged to Bob Miller, who made a double-eagle at Braemar Golf Course earlier this month. Miller hit a 5-wood down a slope on a fourth hole of the championship course that found its way into the cup.
Finley Smith
One goal and one assist from Finley Smith boosted the Edina High boys soccer team to a 2-0 victory over St. Michael-Albertville Sept. 10 at Kuhlman Field.
Sonny Villegas
Edina High football receiver Sonny Villegas caught seven passes for 63 yards during the Hornets’ 17-10 loss to Rosemount Sept. 9 at Rosemount’s Irish Stadium.+
John Warpinski
Junior running back John Warpinski scored Edina’s lone touchdown on a 2-yard run in the 17-10 football loss Sept. 9 at Rosemount.
