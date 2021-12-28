Ella Campbell
The Edina High girls basketball team dominated in a 60-37 win over Hill-Murray with senior captain Ella Campbell scoring 18 points.
Uma Corniea
Prior to the Christmas holidays, Edina goalie Emma Corniea opened the Lake Conference portion of the 2021-22 season with a 3-0 shutout win over Wayzata.
Edina Defensemen
Edina senior defensemen Vivian Jungels and Haley Maxwell keyed a 3-0 win over Wayzata in the Lake Conference opener for both teams. They each had an assist in addition to their outstanding work in the defensive zone.
Hannah Halverson
In her sophomore season with the Edina High girls hockey team, Hannah Halverson has emerged as a scoring leader. She struck for two goals Dec. 21 when the Hornets traveled to Plymouth Ice Center and beat Wayzata 3-0 in the Lake Conference opener.
Kole Hanson
Playing without point guard Sammy Presthus, who has been lost for the season with an injury, sophomore guard Kole Hanson emerged as a leader with 20 points in a 74-70 victory over Chaska Dec. 21 at Edina Community Center.
Gabe Jobe
The Edina boys basketball team’s 74-70 win over Chaska Dec. 21 was led by senior guard Gabe Jobe who scored 24 points. With the victory, coach Joe Burger’s Hornets improved to 4-2.
Jack Middleton
Edina High graduate Jack Middleton has led the University of Minnesota-Duluth basketball team to one of the best starts in school history. The Bulldogs are 13-0 with Middleton as a key offensive player. The 6-foot-5 guard scored 22 points during a recent 68-53 win over Minnesota-Crookston.
