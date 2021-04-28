Emerson Gorney
Edina’s Emerson Gorney was a key player in the Hornets’ 18-5 girls lacrosse victory over Wayzata April 22 at Kuhlman Field. She finished with five points on three goals and four assists to keep Edina in the Lake Conference lead.
Emily Johnson
Breck School’s girls lacrosse team defeated Osseo/Park Center 21-4 April 22 with five goals from Emily Johnson.
Erin Lee
The Blake School’s girls lacrosse team defeated Holy Family Catholic April 22 with Erin Lee running up six points on four goals and two assists.
Jack Nasby
Former Edina High golfer Jack Nasby, now a junior at the University of St. Thomas, helped the Tommies win the Bobby Krig Invitational in St. Peter. Nasby finished second among golfers from 15 college teams with a 73 as St. Thomas posted a four-man score of 300 for its top four players.
Andy Norman
Edina’s seventh-grade fourth singles player scored a 6-0, 6-0 victory last week as the Hornet boys tennis team remained undefeated with a 6-1 non-conference victory over Mounds View.
Katy Olive
Edina High’s girls fastpitch softball shortstop Katy Olive has 18 hits through the first seven games of the 2021 season. In addition to leading Edina in hits, the junior is tops in stolen bases with 12.
Haley Reeck
The Edina High girls lacrosse team defeated Lake Conference rival Wayzata 18-5 in a match played April 22. Senior captain Haley Reeck paced the Hornets with eight points on six goals and two assists. Reeck is Edina’s Athena Award winner as her school’s most outstanding senior female athlete.
