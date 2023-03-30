Former Edina basketball player Kole Hanson hit seven three-point shots and scored 29 points March 25 as the Holy Family Catholic boys basketball team defeated Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 86-79 for third place in the State Class AA Tournament at Concordia University in St. Paul. Hanson made the Class AA All-State team.
Boden Kapke
Senior forward Boden Kapke of the Holy Family Catholic High boys basketball team was one of five finalists for the Mr. Basketball of Minnesota Award. He led the Fire to third place in the State Class AA Tournament by scoring 68 points in three games.
Lily Mortenson
Former Benilde-St. Margaret’s girls hockey player Lily Mortenson had a goal and an assist as the Gustavus Adolphus College women’s hockey team beat Amherst 2-1 in the triple overtime championship game for the NCAA Division III women’s national championship.
Collin Mulholland
In Holy Family Catholic High’s state third-place 86-79 win over Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton March 25, 6-11 senior center Collin Mulholland set a career high with 36 points. He accepted a scholarship offer to play NCAA Division I basketball for the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga.
Madeline Wethington
Former Blake School hockey defenseman Madeline Wethington helped the University of Minnesota women’s team to a 30-6-3 record and a berth in the NCAA Frozen Four. Wethington contributed 26 points on six goals and 20 assists.
Grace Zumwinkle
Excelsior’s Grace Zumwinkle, a U.S. Olympian and senior forward for the University of Minnesota women’s hockey team, led the Gophers to the NCAA Frozen Four. She played in 39 games, amassing 61 points on 25 goals and 36 assists. The Gophers lost 3-2 to eventual champion Wisconsin in the Frozen Four semifinals.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.