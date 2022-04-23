After leading Edina High’s girls hockey team to the Lake Conference title and third place at state, junior goaltender Uma Corniea has taken her skills to the lacrosse field. She stopped four of five Visitation shots in the season opener as the Hornets posted a 17-1 victory.
Cordelia Flemming
Edina High’s girls lacrosse team swamped Visitation 17-1 in the season opener with senior captain Cordelia Flemming collecting four goals and five assists.
Emily Kratz
Former Edina High golfer Emily Kratz, now playing for Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, took medalist honors at the Wartburg Spring Invitational recently. Kratz had rounds of 72 and 77 for the second individual championship of her college career.
Max Manley
The University of Miami men’s track team is relying heavily on Edina High graduate Max Manley this spring. He recently helped Miami set a school record in the distance medley relay and also ran on the winning 4x400-meter relay in a meet at the University of Cincinnati. Miami University is located in Oxford, Ohio.
Jack Middleton
Former Edina High basketball guard Jack Middleton helped the University of Minnesota-Duluth to a 25-6 record this winter. Middleton was fourth on the Bulldogs’ scoring chart with 10.5 points per game. He started in all 31 games.
Cole Nasby
Edina High graduate Cole Nasby is helping the University of St. Thomas make the transition from Division III golf to Division I this year. He recently tied for fifth place in the Stampede at the Creek Tournament in Omaha. His three rounds were 73, 68 and 75. St. Thomas took second place in the nine-team tournament.
