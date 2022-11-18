Senior Brady Anderson led the Edina High football team to a 4-6 record by scoring eight touchdowns as a rusher and receiver.
Quinn Carroll
Notre Dame transfer Quinn Carroll has starred on the University of Minnesota’s football offensive line this season. His blocking helped pave the way to a 31-3 victory over the Northwestern Wildcats Nov. 12 at Huntington Bank Stadium.
Liam Cummins
Senior lineman and captain Liam Cummins was one of Edina High’s top run stoppers on the football field this season with 50 tackles. He also had two quarterback sacks.
Sam Broz
The Blake School girls hockey team won 5-1 over Simley Nov. 15 with Sam Broz collecting a hat trick plus two assists.
Michaela Dooley
Benilde-St. Margaret’s High volleyball libero Michaela Dooley has been selected All-State by the coaches in Class AAA. She helped the Red Knights place second at state.
Sydney Drevlow
Hopkins cross country runner Sydney Drevlow, who was second in the State Class AAA Meet, went on to take fourth place in the Nike Heartland Meet.
Suzi Higuchi
Two goals by Higuchi propelled The Blake School girls hockey team to a 5-1 win over Simley.
Owen Kemper
Edina football safety Owen Kemper established himself as a strong open-field tackler in his junior year. Of his 38 tackles, 26 of them were solos.
Max Samuel
Senior linebacker Max Samuel led the Edina High football team with 54 tackles this season. He had nine tackles for losses, forced one fumble and recovered one fumble.
