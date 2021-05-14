Two close losses last week dropped the Edina High girls fastpitch softball team a notch in the Lake Conference standings.
The week was book-ended by a 7-6 loss to St. Michael-Albertville May 3 at Pamela Park and a 5-3 loss to Hopkins May 7 at Hopkins’ Tanglen Field. With the defeats, the Hornets fell to 4-11 overall.
Coach K.J. Johnson’s Hornets have a chance to get back on the winning track when they face St. Paul Central in a non-conference test at 4 p.m. Thursday, May 13, at Pamela Park.
Edina rallied from a 7-3 deficit against St. Michael-Albertville, closing the margin to 7-6 in the bottom of the sixth. But then the Hornets came up empty in the last of the seventh.
Captain Genevieve Ovsak pitched competitively for Edina, although the Knights touched her up for 14 hits. Only three of the Knights’ seven runs were earned.
STMA pitcher Ella Luoto registered 10 strikeouts and allowed six hits to record the win.
Three players stood out offensively for Edina. Bella Miller hit a three-run homer over the center field fence to close the gap in the sixth. Katie Erickson went two-for-three, scoring a run and driving in a run. Katy Olive was two-for-four with a triple and a run scored.
Edina took a 21-11 loss against Wayzata May 5 at Pamela Park. It was a hitters’ day as Edina had 18 hits to 17 for the visitors. Ovsak hit a home run and also drew three walks. Olive had another good day, going four-for-four with three runs scored. Miller went three-for-four with a double and three RBIs. Catcher Maria Teien and center fielder Olivia Perry each had two hits, while Sophia Finseth, Abby Richter and captain Mathilde Hardy each added one hit.
In the loss to Hopkins Friday, May 7, Cassidy Allen of Hopkins won a pitchers’ duel with Ovsak.
“Edina always plays us tough,” said Hopkins head coach Carl Yancy, whose club improved to 10-2. “Their shortstop [Olive] is one of the best shortstops in the Lake Conference, if not the metro area.”
Yancy thought one of the big keys to Hopkins’ win was errorless defense behind Allen.
A home run by Signe Dohse in the sixth inning supplied Hopkins’ margin of victory.
