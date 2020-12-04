When Dick Higgins took the final at-bat of his softball career Aug. 7, 2013 at Edina’s Van Valkenburg Park, it seemed as if one era had passed to the next.
Higgins, a left-handed hitter, stood straight-up in the batters’ box, as he had thousands of times before, and on the final swing of a softball career that encompassed 55 years, he hit a ground ball to the first baseman for the final out of the inning.
Always one to see the positive side of things, Higgins, who was 78 at the time, said, “At least I hit the ball.”
On Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, three days before Thanksgiving and three weeks short of his 86th birthday, Higgins succumbed to cancer at his home in Edina.
Cancer had taken one of Higgins’ kidneys several years before, but undaunted, he carried on with his normal life - trips to the family cabin, weekly lunches with two groups of friends, hours spent watching his grandchildren play sports. And, of course, he visited Van Valkenburg Park to watch softball every Monday night in the spring and summer.
Higgins and his wife Anne raised three children, all of them Edina High graduates. Sons Doug and Jay both played quarterback for the Hornet football team, and Doug played in the State Basketball Tournament in his senior year. Both boys graduated from Duke University. Doug lives in the San Francisco Bay area and Jay lives close to his childhood home in Edina. Debbie, the Higgins’ only daughter, is married to former Apple Valley athlete Brad Kruse and lives in the Chicago area.
‘No better dad’
Jay Higgins, who has followed in his dad’s footsteps as an Edina slowpitch softball player and manager, said he learned life lessons from his dad every day.
“If you’re an athlete, you couldn’t have a better dad,” Jay said. “After a game, he was always positive. He talked to me the same way whether it was the best game of my life or the worst.”
It was the same positive attitude that made Dick Higgins a popular softball manager in Edina. Many of the Edina High athletes wanted to play for Higgins and he built a dynasty on the Concord 35 & Over team with former Hornets like Tommy Nevers, Chris Davis and Nick “Senator” Kennedy.
Jay Higgins introduced his father at the Edina Softball Hall of Fame induction in 2019.
“When he married my mom, he promised to cut back from five nights of softball a week to four,” Jay said with a smile. “We always knew when dad had a softball game. The night before, he would lay out all of his gear - shirt, pants, socks, cap and glove.”
For most of his career, that glove was a first baseman’s mitt. Since Higgins was left-handed, that made sense. And since he was usually the manager, no one objected to him playing first base.
Still a full-time player at the age of 67 in 2002, he told his teammates, “I can’t stretch like I used to, so keep your throws out of the dirt.”
Higgins is a role model for others when it comes to making sports a life-long pursuit. He played men’s rec basketball into his 50s and was still an avid racquetball player into his late 60s. A member of the Decathlon Club in Bloomington for many years, Higgins found time for his daily racquetball games against opponents of all ages.
“My dad loved sports,” Jay said.
Bleeding Hornet green
In addition to playing for and managing softball teams, Dick Higgins was active in youth sports. He was a board member of the Edina Football and Basketball Associations and served as president of the football association for one year. As a fan, Higgins bled Hornet green, not just as a proud father, but also as a proud Edinan.
“My dad was supportive of my teammates, the same way he supported me,” Jay said. “When any of my teammates made a great play, my dad was the first to congratulate him.”
In his professional life, Higgins was a success in marketing and advertising. The agency he worked for handled the Hamm’s Beer account, and Higgins was congratulated by fellow employees when he came up with the idea for a commercial that put the Hamm’s Bear mascot on water skis. It aired over and over again during sports broadcasts of the National Football League and Twins baseball.
A memorial service for Dick Higgins will be held sometime next year, once the threat of COVID-19 has subsided.
