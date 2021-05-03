An outstanding performance by senior pitcher Genevieve Ovsak led the Edina High girls softball team to a 9-2 victory over Lake Conference rival Minnetonka April 26 at Edina’s Pamela Park.
Ovsak pitched a complete game, allowing only two hits and striking out five. Good plays in the infield helped the Hornets keep the Skippers out of scoring position. Shortstop Katy Olive played outstanding defense, killing a Tonka rally by going deep in the hole and forcing a runner with a throw to third baseman Abby Richter in the fifth inning.
Ovsak was Edina’s leader at the plate as well as in the pitchers’ circle, going three-for-three with a double. Olive had a good day, as well, going three-for-four with a triple, a double and a single and two stolen bases.
“Katy is so solid at shortstop,” Edina head coach Keith “K.J.” Johnson said. “She is very fast, very athletic and has saved us a lot of runs this year.”
Johnson praised the entire infield, which has sophomore Bella Miller or Ovsak at first base, senior Mathilde Hardie at second, junior Olive at short and ninth-grader Richter at third. Junior Maria Teien catches.
“Our center fielder, Olivia Perry, has improved a lot this year,” said Johnson, referring to another sophomore who is making an impact. “Olivia follows in the footsteps of another left-handed center fielder, Allison May, who played four years in the program.”
Edina took a 4-8 record into this week’s games. The biggest challenge of the week will come at 4:30 p.m. Friday, May 7, when the Hornets take on Hopkins at Hopkins High’s Tanglen Field. Hopkins entered this week tied for first place in the Lake standings with Eden Prairie.
