After losing the first three games of the 2022023 season, the Edina High boys hockey team has made a dramatic recovery.
Last weekend at Braemar Arena, coach Curt Giles’ Hornets built their winning streak to four with three victories in the 41st-annual Edina Holiday Classic. Their success combined all the elements Giles looks for in a team - solid goaltending, a defense that takes space away from opponents, a relentless forecheck and a series of good special teams performances.
The stars of the show last weekend were junior captain Jackson Nevers on the offensive side and senior goalie Robbie Clarkowski on the defensive side.
Nevers missed the first two games of the season with an injury and had to watch the Hornets lose 2-0 decisions to Maple Grove and Moorhead. Once he came back, the tide turned.
“Jackson reminds me of Sammy Walker [Edina’s last Mr. Hockey of Minnesota in 2019],” Giles said. “Jackson comes to the rink with a smile on his face every day and he is such a great team player.”
In the championship game Saturday night, a 5-1 victory over Lake Conference rival Eden Prairie, Nevers scored the second and third goals for his team - at the 14:29 and 15:19 marks in the second period. Those goals gave Edina a 3-1 lead. Charlie Sandven added a goal in the third period at the 1:34 mark. Edina wrapped up the scoring on an empty-net goal by freshman Mason West with only seven seconds left in the third period. Edina’s first goal of the night came from John Halverson at the 6:40 mark in the first period.
Hornet assists in the championship game were by Barrett Dexheimer with two and Eddie Revenig, Grant Olson, Matt Vander Vort, West and Halverson with one each.
Isaiah Paulnock, Eden Prairie’s junior goaltender, came into the game with tournament shutouts over Elk River 6-0 and Grand Rapids 2-0. The Hornets’ goal was to put traffic in front of the net and take away Paulnock’s vision. “We knew we had to get to the net,” coach Giles said.
Edina was outshot 33-32 by the Eagles, but that made no difference with Clarkowski in front of the Hornets’ net.
“Robbie played extremely well with key saves at key times,” Giles observed. “He usually makes the saves he’s supposed to make along with a few spectacular saves.”
Clarkowski was in goal for the first round of the holiday classic when Edina defeated St. Louis Park 4-1. Park was subbing for Grand Rapids, which could not play in the first round because of travel issues related to a winter storm that dumped two feet of snow in some parts of northern Minnesota.
Park’s Griffin Krone scored the first goal of the game, and that was the wake-up call Edina needed. Before the end of the first period, the Hornets took the lead on goals by Flaherty and Nevers. Then in the second period Nevers and Lucas Cole scored. West and Bobby Cowan carded assists for the Hornets. Clarkowski finished with 18 saves, while his Park rival, Josh Middleton, made 30 stops.
Edina took a 4-0 first-period lead in Friday night’s game against Elk River and eventually won 7-1.
Junior Joey Bertram, Edina’s alternate goaltender, played in place of Clarkowski, but it was business as usual in the net.
Senior forward Matt Vander Vort sparked the Hornet attack with two goals and one assist. Sandven, West, Cowan, Olson and Mike Mason also scored goals. Cole and Cowan each had a pair of assists. Halverson and defensemen Revenig and Dexheimer each added an assist.
Looking ahead to the last week of December, Edina has three games in the Tradition Tournament at Dakotah Arena. On consecutive days (Dec. 27-29), the Hornets compete against Moorhead, Rogers and St. Thomas Academy.
