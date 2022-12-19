John Halverson
Edina forward John Halverson goes for the goal against Eden Prairie netminder Isaiah Paulnock in the finals of the Edina Holiday Classic De. 17.

After losing the first three games of the 2022023 season, the Edina High boys hockey team has made a dramatic recovery.

Last weekend at Braemar Arena, coach Curt Giles’ Hornets built their winning streak to four with three victories in the 41st-annual Edina Holiday Classic. Their success combined all the elements Giles looks for in a team - solid goaltending, a defense that takes space away from opponents, a relentless forecheck and a series of good special teams performances.

