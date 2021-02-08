Going into this week’s Lake Conference boys hockey games, the race for the championship remains intense. Eden Prairie and Wayzata are tied for the lead with 4-1-0 records, while Edina is hot on their trail at 3-1-0. Minnetonka is not far behind at 3-2-0.
There could be any number of different scenarios after games are played Thursday and Saturday of this week. Edina hosts Wayzata at 7 p.m. Thursday, the 11th, at Braemar Arena, while Eden Prairie hosts St. Michael-Albertville the same night. On Saturday, Feb. 13, Wayzata plays Eden Prairie at 2:30 p.m. at Plymouth Ice Center and Minnetonka hosts Edina at 7 p.m. at Pagel Activity Center.
“This is nothing new,” Edina head coach Curt Giles said. “We have had tough weeks the entire time this year.”
Rivals like Wayzata and Minnetonka are always challenging, Giles affirmed. “If we take care of ourselves, and what we need to do, we’ll be fine,” he said.
The Hornets were certainly fine last week when they defeated St. Thomas Academy 3-2 Feb. 5 and Buffalo 4-1 the following night.
Jimmy Clark, Edina’s mercurial sophomore forward, scored the game-winning goal in the third period of the St. Thomas Academy, and then sophomore goalie Robbie Clarkowski and a strong defense led by senior captain Nick Williams held the Cadets at bay.
“We found Jimmy for an open shot, and he buried it,” Giles said. “We’re excited about Robbie in goal. He is better and better every day.”
The skating skills of Edina and St. Thomas Academy were evenly matched and that was reflected on the score sheet. Each club had 30 shots on net and each went one-for-two on the power play.
Edina took a 2-0 lead early in the first period. Captain Jackson Borst scored on the power play with Trey Fechko and Williams assisting. Then Willy Johnson scored an unassisted goal. St. Thomas Academy tied the score on goals by Jared Wright and Brooks Bond to send the game into the first intermission deadlocked at 2-2.
There was no scoring in the second period, so the game came down to the third period, and Clark’s winning shot.
Edina started fast at Buffalo Saturday at Buffalo Ice Arena. The Hornet scored four times to take a commanding lead.
Scoring began with Fechko converting assists from Jackson Nevers and Williams, and then the freshman, Nevers, scored with assists from Matt Vander Vort and Williams. Borst’s unassisted goal followed. Clark got on the score sheet, as well, with an unassisted shorthanded goal.
It was a clean game with Edina taking only two penalties and Buffalo taking three.
Elsewhere in the Lake Conference on Saturday, Wayzata romped to an 8-2 win over St. Michael-Albertville with senior forward Jake Keller recording his second straight hat trick. Eden Prairie won a 9-5 shootout with Minnetonka at Eden Prairie Community Center. Senior forward Carter Batchelder scored four goals for the Eagles, while Jackson Blake had six points on two goals and four assists. Jack Quinn scored a pair of goals for Minnetonka.
