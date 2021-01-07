Five Edina High football players have been named to the All-West District team for 2020 by the district’s head coaches.
Linebackers and twin brothers Liban and Hamsa Kahin were selected along with offensive and defensive lineman Bastian Swinney, running back and defensive back Sawyer Anderson and wide receiver Kalid Ahmed. All five players are seniors.
“The Kahin twins are willing to do anything to help the team,” Edina head coach Jason Potts said. “We needed them to play middle linebacker. Their positive attitude was contagious and elevated their teammates.”
Swinney, who has signed to play for the University of California at Berkeley on a full-ride scholarship, played offensive guard and defensive tackle. “Bastian is a player who’s in great shape,” Potts said. “When you’re playing in the line, you can’t afford to take any plays off, and Bastian didn’t.”
Like Swinney, Sawyer Anderson was asked to play both ways.
“Sawyer’s mental toughness, effort and attitude made him an outstanding two-way player,” Potts said. “When you can run the football, it helps your passing game, and Sawyer led our running game.”
Kalid Ahmed became an all-district player through hard work. He did a lot of reps with his quarterback, Sandven, during the off-season. “We used Kalid as a slot receiver, and he got by far the most targets,” Potts said. “He was focused, had good body language and won a lot of one-on-one matchups.”
In addition to the five All-West District players, Edina gained four all-district honorable mentions - Senior quarterback George Sandven, senior tight end and defensive lineman Ayden Breyfogle, senior defensive lineman Noah Richards and junior defensive back A.J. Doll.
“George is 6-5 and has a strong arm,” Potts said. “We run a complicated offense, and George did a good job of running it.”
Sandven passed for 783 yards and seven touchdowns while connecting on 90 of 179 pass attempts.
Breyfogle, like Swinney and Sawyer Anderson, thrived as a two-way starter. “Ayden helped us in the run game and was also one of our leading receivers,” Potts said. Breyfogle caught two touchdown passes.
Richards played his best game of the season in Edina’s 28-0 playoff win over Osseo, recording three sacks in his final game at Kuhlman Field. “Noah dominated and had fun that night,” Potts said. “He was able to hang on through the end of the season with a shoulder injury.”
Doll isn’t one of Edina’s tall players in the secondary, but his quickness allowed him to cover bigger receivers one-on-one.
After winning its first game in the playoffs, Edina did not have another game.
“All season, we focused on the things we can control,” Potts said. “One thing we couldn’t control was how the season ended.”
All-West District
Football Team
Eden Prairie: Senior quarterback David Warren-Mitchell, senior halfback Johnny Hartle, senior wide receiver Cade Kramer, senior offensive linemen Sam Henry and Anton Lang, senior defensive lineman Trent Jones, senior defensive back Tyee Leske and kicker and defensive back Connor Reynolds.
St. Michael-Albertville: Senior halfback David Collins, senior quarterback Jack Drobinski, senior tight end and defensive end Luke Johnson, senior linebacker Eric Fouquette, senior defensive end Caleb Warren, junior center Xavier Peltoma and junior halfback and defensive back Jarred Bennett.
Prior Lake: Senior linebacker and halfback Tanner Newlin, senior halfback and defensive back Tyler Shaver, senior offensive linemen Joe Kohlbeck and Jason LaGrange, senior halfback and linebacker Cam Miller and junior quarterback Kyle Haas.
Shakopee: Senior quarterback David Bigaouette, senior defensive end Deven Eastern, senior halfbacks Seth Bakken and Trevor Lusian, senior linebacker Sam Treml and junior offensive lineman Martin Koivisto.
Wayzata: Senior defensive back Eddie Beeninga, senior offensive lineman Tyler Magnuson, junior wide receiver Julian Diedrich and junior defensive back Drew Berkland.
Minnetonka: Senior wide receiver and defensive back Jaxen Iverson, senior halfback and defensive back Ben Tolkinen, junior linebacker and halfback Will Richman and sophomore offensive and defensive lineman Jack Liwienski.
Edina: Senior offensive and defensive lineman Bastian Swinney, senior halfback and linebacker Sawyer Anderson, senior wide receiver Kalid Ahmed and senior linebackers Hamsa Kahin and Liban Kahin.
Honorable
Mention
Eden Prairie: Senior defensive lineman Tyler George, senior halfback and defensive back Leif Benson, senior linebacker Dan Knudsen and senior offensive lineman Forrest Scheel.
St. Michael-Albertville: Senior offensive lineman Everett Sunvold, senior defensive lineman Andrew Zattonia, senior fullback Max Meilahn and junior defensive back Reven Simat.
Prior Lake: Senior defensive end Preston Swartz, senior tight end Reid Bowman, junior offensive and defensive lineman Col Indihar and sophomore wide receiver and halfback Joey Krouse.
Shakopee: Senior linebacker Luke Potter, senior defensive end Vincent Nyamducha, senior offensive lineman Westin Nascene and junior offensive lineman Jade Trelstad.
Wayzata: Senior tight end Luke Bodine, senior linebacker Hayden Davison, junior defensive lineman Tommy Hamann and senior offensive lineman Alec Rasmussen.
Minnetonka: Senior offensive lineman Peter Grefe, senior offensive and defensive lineman Johnny Wilker, junior defensive lineman Andrew McCalla and junior wide receiver and defensive back Tyler Lien.
Edina: Senior quarterback George Sandven, senior defensive lineman Noah Richards, senior tight end and defensive lineman Ayden Breyfogle and junior defensive back A.J. Doll.
