The game Lake Conference girls hockey fans have been waiting for is the state Class AA semifinal between Minnetonka and Edina. The puck will drop at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, on NHL ice at Xcel Energy Center in downtown St. Paul.
Edina (27-2-0) has beaten the Skippers (23-6-0) two of three times this season. Minnetonka’s win came early, 3-2 in the finals of the Walser Invitational at Braemar Arena. In the two Lake Conference meetings, Edina skated away with victories.
Both Lake powers had shutouts in first-round state games Thursday at Xcel Energy Center. First, Edina blasted Northfield 7-0. In the next game, Minnetonka came out flying and beat Burnsville 9-0.
All four senior captains figured in Edina’s scoring. Haley Maxwell, Berit Lindborg and Jane Kuehl each scored a goal and Vivian Jungels had an assist. That assist by Jungels in the third period was the 123rd of her four-year varsity career and broke the school record set by her coach, Sami Reber.
“I think it helped that we came into the game not knowing much about Northfield,” coach Reber said. “We had high-quality shots early in the game, but Northfield has a good goaltender [Maggie Malecha].”
Talking about the Hornets’ strategy against Malecha, defenseman Maxwell said, “We had to get her moving from side to side.”
“When we buried a couple, the flood gates opened,” Reber said.
The Hornets finally scored on their 18th shot of the game, and they were off to the races. They finished with 62 shots on net.
Minnetonka senior captain Grace Sadura had a hat trick in the Skippers’ victory over Burnsville.
“I thought we could wear Burnsville down,” Minnetonka head coach Tracy Cassano said. “They were playing two lines and four defensemen, and we were rolling three lines and six D’s. On offense, we wanted top get pucks to the net early and often.”
Minnetonka’s defense was superb, holding Burnsville to zero shots in the first period. Defensive leaders Josie Hemp and Olivia LaRoche showed why they’re two of the best in the state, and Skipper goalie Sophia Johnson met every challenge before her back-up, Layla Hemp, took over midway through the third period.
The winner of Friday’s Edina-Minnetonka game advances to the state championship game at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at Xcel Energy Center. Edina has played in five straight state championship games, winning four of them.
