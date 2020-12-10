Junior captain Sarah Bohrer of the Edina High girls volleyball team had no trouble naming her favorite career memory in an interview earlier this week.
As a ninth-grader, she played on the only Hornet volleyball team ever to qualify for the State Tournament. Although the Hornets didn’t win a match at state that year, going to the tournament was the greatest achievement in the 42-year history of the program.
“I was really glad I could be part of that team,” Bohrer said. “My older sister Alaina was on the team.”
Alaina, who is now playing for Washington University in St. Louis was a star up front with Christine Graf. Ella Haugen, one of Edina’s assistant coaches this season, was the setter.
Mark Nelson was in his first year as Edina’s head coach for that historic season in 2018.
“We learned that our team could achieve great things,” Bohrer said.
This year’s Edina varsity was young with six seniors and eight under-class players. The Hornets didn’t have wins over the top tier of Lake Conference teams. However, wins over Buffalo and Hopkins gave them fifth place in the final conference standings. Add a non-conference win over Minneapolis Southwest, and the Hornets had a 3-8 overall record.
“This season was a lot different [due to COVID-19],” Bohrer said. “I am proud of how we made the best of the situation. When the season moved back to fall [from the original plan to play in the spring of 2021], we felt lucky to be able to play. Being one of the captains, with seniors Elena Mathern and Avery Vogt, I had a nice perspective to find ways to include everyone.”
Practices had a different look with social distancing, masks during meetings and regular sanitizing of the volleyballs. By taking safety precautions, the Hornets were able to play all 11 matches on the schedule.
Asked to name her favorite match of the season, Bohrer said she liked Edina’s home match against Minnetonka.
“We played our best collectively that night even though we didn’t win any of the three games,” she said.
In another home match, Edina took a game against a tall Eden Prairie team in a 3-1 loss.
Due to COVID-19, the size of the crowds was limited this season. Noticeably missing were the student fans. Audiences consisted mainly of parents from the teams.
“We are used to a lot of noise,” Bohrer said. “But there wasn’t much crowd noise to try to block out this year.”
This week Bohrer was named to the All-Lake Conference volleyball team slong with teammate Ashley Hughes, a junior outside hitter.
As Edina’s starting libero, Bohrer’s main jobs are to receive serves, dig opponent’s hits and initiate the offense from the back row. As one of Edina’s two smallest players, at 5 feet, 4 inches, she isn’t asked to make plays at the net.
Coach Nelson had only two 6-foot players on the team this year - junior Emma LaFrenz and sophomore Tessa Dubbe. Hughes, a 5-7 junior, also figured in the Hornets’ hitting strategy.
Junior Aliya Dahlin and sophomore Brooke Bothwell alternated as the setter. They will return next year along with Bohrer, LaFrenz, Dubbe, Hughes, Cece Wilde and Maddy Slaughter.
One of the best things about volleyball is the team aspect of the sport, Bohrer noted. When everyone is in synch, it is a beautiful game.
“Our coaches talk about volleyball as a serve and pass game,” Bohrer said. The captain said she worked on developing a harder serve this season.
Supportive parents add to the Edina volleyball experience, and Bohrer’s parents, Kevin and Tina Bohrer, seldom miss a chance to watch her play.
“It is amazing to have parents who support me and love the game,” Bohrer said. “My mom is from Janesville, Wisconsin and played volleyball in high school.”
Looking to the future, Bohrer said one of her goals is to play college volleyball. She is not just a good volleyball player, but also a good student. Her GPA is 3.77 unweighted and 3.87 weighted. College recruiters, of course, will be interested in those numbers in addition to Bohrer’s digs and service aces.
