Will Couchman ss
Buy Now

Will Couchman (12) of the Edina Legion baseball team celebrates a sub-state homer against Bloomington Gold with teammates Lewis Meyer (2), Caden Morgan and Adam Berghult (9).
Edina Champs
Buy Now

Edina's 2022 Sub-State 3 Legion baseball champions at Eastview High Sunday, July 24.

Edina Legion baseball coach Gene Larkin knows first-hand what it’s like to win a big game.

He was mobbed by Minnesota Twins teammates in 1991 when his single gave the home team a 1-0 win over the Atlanta Braves in the seventh game of the World Series at the Metrodome.

Tags

Load comments