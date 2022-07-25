Edina Legion baseball coach Gene Larkin knows first-hand what it’s like to win a big game.
He was mobbed by Minnesota Twins teammates in 1991 when his single gave the home team a 1-0 win over the Atlanta Braves in the seventh game of the World Series at the Metrodome.
While nothing compares to that, Larkin was pleased July 24 when his Edina Legion baseball team defeated Eden Prairie 4-2 in the Sub-State 3 finals, thus earning a trip to this week’s State Division I Tournament in Burnsville, Prior Lake and Shakopee.
The Hornets went 5-0 in Sub-State 3 against a tough field. In addition to Sunday’s victory, the Hornets defeated Bloomington Gold Prospects 11-1, Prior Lake 5-1, Shakopee 5-2 and Eastview 2-0. Pitching and defense were superb throughout the tourney, as the Hornets allowed only eight runs in their five wins.
After the championship game, co-captains Adam Berghult and Will Couchman talked about Edina’s sweep.
“Eden Prairie is a tough team,” Berghult said. “They had a lot of energy today, but we made more plays in the field.”
Couchman took the lead in that department. He made one play that was major-league quality, when he raced to his right, scooped up a grounder and fired to first to get the runner by two steps. On another play, he ran into foul territory behind third to snatch a popup out of the air.
“It was clear from the start of the game that we wanted it more,” Couchman said.
Had Edina lost, there would have been a second game to determine the state representative from Sub-State 3.
Edina’s starting pitcher, Danny Geyer, gave up two runs in the top of the first inning, then shut the door. Relief ace Tommy Schnell closed the game.
Berghult and Couchman, two veterans of the Edina team that was second to Eden Prairie in sub-state play last year, have been pleased with the development of the younger players around them.
“We are playing with basically the same guys we had during the high school season,” Berghult said. “When sub-state began, no one wanted to stop playing.”
“I am really focused, partly because everyone else is so locked in,” Couchman said.
Both Berghult and Couchman had big hits throughout sub-state play.
“In big games, you can’t try to do too much,” Berghult said. “Today we won with a bunch of singles.”
“People on this team play off of each other,” Couchman said. “Our coaches allow the younger players to learn at the plate without putting pressure on them.”
Edina 11
Bloomington Gold 1
Bloomington Gold scored a run in the top of the first inning of the tournament opener, but Edina dominated after that.
Geyer pitched four innings, allowing three hits to earn the win.
Couchman and center fielder Caden Morgan slugged home runs. Couchman’s went 375 feet to right center field. He also hit a double to the fence in left. Morgan’s home run down the left field line went 355 feet.
“My home run felt good off the bat, and I gave it a bat-flip,” Couchman said. “This is my first home run of the Legion season. I had one in school ball.”
Morgan’s homer was his fourth of the Legion season. “I enjoy Legion ball,” he said. “It’s a little more laid back than high school.”
Edina 5
Prior Lake 1
Berghult went two-for-four to lead the win over Prior Lake, a team that had beaten Edina during the high school season. Tommy McGrain pitched six innings for Edina before Schnell closed it.
Edina played errorless ball in the field for the second straight game.
The hit that broke Prior Lake’s back was a two-run double by Lleyton Schmidt in the sixth inning that made the score 5-1. Couchman, Berghult and Tyler “Tiger” Munson had the other RBIs.
Berghult and Michael Simonson each had a good slide at home plate to score on close plays.
Edina 5
Shakopee 2
The Edina bats were alive for 10 hits in the win over Shakopee. Jack McCoy led the attack with three hits, while Lewis Meyer and Schmidt each had two. Kamden Chrysler was the winning pitcher for the Hornets with one of his best performances of the season. Michael Simonson had a key hit in the game with a single on a 3-and-2 count.
Edina 2
Eastview 0
Edina lefty Soren Epple made quick work of Eastview in a game that lasted only an hour and 37 minutes Saturday morning. Epple’s control was pin-point. He worked fast and kept the fielders in the game.
“This was my first time facing Eastview, and they have a lot of left-handed hitters,” Epple said. “I felt great today and had confidence in my curveball.”
Epple credited bullpen standout Schnell for giving him “a great pep talk” before the game.
“I was happy that the coaches had the confidence in me to give me the start in a big game,” Epple said. “This is the game that puts us in the finals.”
Epple will be back for the high school and Legion teams next year. “I am hoping to carry on what we did this summer,” he said. “It means a lot to go to state for Legion. Junior Legion state didn’t go our way last year.”
Edina 4
Eden Prairie 2
Before the sub-state championship game, Eden Prairie captain Aiden Pfeifer said, “We have always had a good rivalry with Edina growing up. We beat them twice during the high school season.”
Edina’s players remembered that, too.
Jack Dobesh, one of Edina’s seniors, had an especially good game on the offensive side. He hit a two-run single to put Edina ahead 3-2 and later scored the Hornets’ fourth run in a manufactured way. In his next at-bat, Dobesh singled, stole second and stole third. He didn’t score, but he sent a message.
Edina’s fourth run came with Couchman crossing the plate on Morgan’s infield hit. Dobesh had three of Edina’s eight hits. Couchman had two, earning one of them with a head-first slide at first base.
“We came here to play one game,” Couchman said. And that is what happened. Geyer picked up his second win of the tournament, with Schnell in his familiar relief role. There was very little celebration on Edina’s side. There is at least one more week to the season, and that’s what the Hornets were hoping for going into sub-state play.
