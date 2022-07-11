Edina American Legion lefthander Nick Hentges was called upon to start against Hopkins in the finals of the Stars & Stripes Wood Bat Tournament July 4 at Delano Municipal Baseball Park.
But in the first inning there was cause for concern as Hentges developed a blister on the forefinger of his pitching hand.
Of course, he wanted to stay in the game, so his course of action was to switch from a four-seam fastball to a two-seamer. The adjustment helped Hentges pitch his best game of the summer, and he beat Hopkins 2-0 with a 90-pitch, six-inning outing. Caden Morgan relieved Hentges the seventh inning after the first batter Hentges faced reached first base. Morgan threw a double-play ball, then struck out the last batter of the game. Hopkins had only three hits in the game to five for Edina.
Hopkins entered the game on a six-game winning streak with a No. 2 ranking in Scheels’ Statewide Legion poll. But that didn’t matter to Hentges and his Edina teammates.
“They’re not an easy team to beat,” Hentges said. “I pitched against them in school ball. Tonight, I wanted to make them hit ground balls. The guys played great defense behind me.”
Hentges said the key play of the game came in the top half of the sixth inning with Edina in the lead 2-0. Hopkins shortstop Charlie Schaefer opened the frame with a triple to right center field. The next batter, Jack Mausser, hit a hard ground ball to Edina shortstop Will Couchman. Normally, the play would have been a throw to first, but instead Couchman gambled and fired a strike to catcher Adam Berghult, who tagged Schaefer on the foot just before Schaefer crossed home plate. Then Hentges recorded the next two outs to maintain the two-run lead.
Edina was able to bunch its hits in the championship game. Michael Simonson and Tyler Munson hit back-to-back RBI singles in the fourth inning for the two runs. Jack Dobesh had another single in that inning, which ended when Danny Geyer flied out to deep center field.
Edina and Hopkins both finished 4-1 in the tournament. The other teams advancing to the semifinals out of pool play were Eagan and Osseo.
Osseo was the state Legion champion last summer, but this is the second year in a row that Edina beat the Orioles in the Delano tourney. The score was 5-3 in pool play. Edina’s other pool games were a 10-2 win over Delano and a 1-0 loss to Minneapolis Southwest.
In the semifinals on July 4, Edina defeated Eagan 4-1. Hopkins advanced to the championship game with a 6-2 victory over Osseo.
Edina head coach Gene Larkin said, “We played very well as a team throughout the tournament. The championship game was one of the better American Legion games I’ve been around. Our defense played about as well as we can play. Adam Berghult made some really athletic plays behind the plate, and Will Couchman made that incredible play to get the runner at the plate. There were very few mistakes by either team. Winning the Delano tournament three straight times is something to be proud of.”
The celebration after the championship game was almost as explosive as the fireworks display that followed the game. Lleyton Schmidt had the most fun of anyone, as he dumped a cooler full of water on Hentges’ head.
But Hentges was able to dry off quickly before posing for photos with Delano’s Fourth of July royal court. One of the girls was carrying a puppy, which Hentges might have hoped would be his prize. Instead, he settled for a wooden trophy with “MVP” carved in big letters.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.