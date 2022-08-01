Edina Seniors
The six seniors who played for the Edina Legion baseball team led the Hornets to fourth place in state. They are, from left, Jack Dobesh, Kamden Chrysler, Will Couchman, Adam Berghult, Nick Hentges and Tommy Schnell.

Edina’s quest to reach the top in Minnesota American Legion baseball ended two steps from the mountain top in Burnsville last weekend.

The Hornets, coached by former Major-Leaguer Gene Larkin, took second place in Pool 2, and then upset Pool 1 winner Maple Grove 4-1 in the quarterfinal round of bracket play July 30. The next morning, Edina lost to Willmar 6-3 in the third-place game.

