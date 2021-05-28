The Edina High boys and girls lacrosse teams earned a sweep against The Blake School May 25 on Blake’s Hopkins Campus.

In the boys game, an intense, physical battle, the Hornets escaped with a 6-5 victory.

“We were able to execute at the right time,” Edina head coach Andy Lee said. “Blake played us well and their goalie did a good job. The six goals are our second lowest output of the season, and we needed three overtimes to win.”

Six different players scored goals for the Hornets - Gage Reiners, Charlie Brinkman, Casey Stageberg, Max Nelsen, Johnny DeVoe and Quinn Peterson. Drew Hatch, who often has multiple-goal games, turned playmaker with three assists and DeVoe added two assists.

Sawyer Anderson played magnificently in the Hornets’ goal with 10 saves. “Sawyer made a lot of great saves and a lot of really good clears. He played at an A-plus level,” coach Lee said. “We have some of the best defensemen in the state. He has at least three or four takeaways every fame. Whenever there is a ground ball, Finn Dexheimer seems to get it, and Brian Post usually draws the toughest defensive assignments. He has played smart all season.”

The win over Blake gave Edina a season record of 10-2, with the only losses coming against Bloomington Jefferson and Benilde-St. Margaret’s.

The undefeated Edina girls team is ranked first in state and holds a win over defending state champion Prior Lake.

Eight goals by All-American Haley Reeck boosted the Hornet girls team over The Blake School 18-9. The score was tied 6-6 at halftime before the Hornets outscored the Bears 12-3 in the second half.

In addition to Reeck’s eight goals, the Hornets got a season-high eight goals from Cordelia Flemming, plus two goals from Elle Busby and one from Nicola Santoni. Edina’s Allison Mackay had a season high of seven assists. Ana Wesselman and Emerson Gorney also had assists for the Hornets.

Blake’s offensive leaders, Ellie Morrison and Erin Lee, each recorded a hat trick. Eliot Mitchell, Jackie Weyerhaeuser and Catherine Barry each added a goal for Blake.

Max Drought made eight saves in Edina’s goal, while Blake’s Abby Ziehl made 11 saves.

