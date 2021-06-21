Edina High’s girls and boys lacrosse teams had high hopes of making it to the State Tournament in Stillwater this week, but those hopes were dashed for both genders by Prior Lake in the Section 6 finals.
The Laker girls outscored Edina 8-1 in the second half to win an 11-6 decision. The win avenged a 10-8 loss to Edina the first week of the 2021 season.
Edina All-American Haley Reeck scored three goals in the first half to help put her team ahead 5-3 at the break. The other first-half goals were by Nicola Santoni and Cordelia Flemming.
Flemming scored her second goal of the game early in the second half before Prior Lake finished by scoring the last seven goals of the game.
Edina goalie Max Drought gamely tried to keep her team in the game, finishing with 10 saves on 21 shots. The Hornets had only 11 shots on goal.
The Hornets advanced to the section title game by edging Bloomington Jefferson 6-5 on June 8.
Reeck led the Hornets with four points on three goals and one assist. Flemming, Santoni and Allison Mackay scored the other goals. Drought was the winner in goal with five saves.
In the other girls semifinal game played on June 8, Prior Lake won a shootout with The Blake School, 25-15. Payton Bloedow netted seven goals for Prior Lake and teammates Nina Winter and Jayne Bernick had five each. Blake standout Erin Lee had a huge game with nine points on eight goals and one assist. Ellie Morrison added four goals for the Bears.
Edina’s boys team lost an overtime heartbreaker to Prior Lake, 8-7, June 10 at Kuhlman Field.
Justin Simonson scored the game-winner at 2:20 of overtime to give the Lakers their state berth.
Max Nelsen led Edina with three points on two goals and one assist. Gage Reiners added a goal and an assist. Edina’s other goals came from Channing Schmidt, Quinn Peterson, Drew Hatch and Johnny DeVoe.
Sawyer Anderson, Edina’s senior goalie, played another in a series of great games with 11 saves. Laker goalie Ryan Vitters countered with nine stops.
