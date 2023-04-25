There was only one really good weather day for track and field last week, and the girls teams from Hopkins and Edina took full advantage of it April 18 at Edina’s Kuhlman Field.
Under sunny skies, with the temperature a couple degrees over 50 and very little wind, it was certainly comfortable for athletes and fans alike.
The home team showed its depth in beating Hopkins 100-46. In terms of scoring, wins in all four relays helped Edina’s cause the most.
The Hornets won the 4x100-meter relay in 52.22 seconds with Ellie Huber, Afton Maiser, Lily Smoley and Ava Elie. Edina’s 4x200 team of Elsa Utoft, Grace Pohlidal, Ashley Thurk and Molly Bennett won with a time of 1:51.45. Maria Matysik, Pohlidal, Thurk and Abby Downin took the 4x400 in 4:17.12. In the 4x800, Edina won with Haley Rogers, Allie Van Stone, Evie Ungerman and Downin running 9:55.88.
Hopkins’ best showing in relays was a second place in the 4x800 with Daphne Grobstein, Livia Hernke, Marguerite Giese and Sydney Drevlow running 10:07.31.
In open running events, competition between Edina and Hopkins was intense with the Hornets taking four first places and Hopkins taking two.
Senior captain Abby Hoiska won the 100 for Hopkins with a time of 13.23 and teammate Lillian Wanzek was second in 13.34. Elie from Edina was third in 13.43.
Edina bounced back with ninth-grader Natalie Anderson winning the 200 in 27.50. Drevlow, who usually runs in 800 to 3200-meter events, placed second in the 200 in 27.59.
Drevlow took the 400-meter title in 1:00.06 with Edina’s Downin second and Hopkins’ Mya Burgess third.
Bennett of Edina cruised to victory in the 800, winning the race by more than six seconds with a time of 2:29.07. Edina also took places 2-5 with Ava Haerter, Sophie Sannes-Eckhoff, Maggie Yuan and Anna Elliott.
Olivia Brinkman, the Edina sophomore, won the 1600 in 5:34.74. Grobstein and Ruby Schweigert of Hopkins placed second and third and Liberty Nelson of Edina took fourth.
Sadie Eicher, Ungerman and Griffin Zosel of Edina placed 1-2-3 in the 3200.
Camille Faber of Edina finished first in both hurdles races. She took the 100s with a personal record of 16.55 seconds and the 300s with a personal record of 49.70. Annie Carpenter and Julia Mueller gave the Hornets second and third in the 100s. Carpenter and Sophia Braun gave Edina second and third in the 300s.
Field events
Conditions at Kuhlman Field were good for all six of the field events on the 18th.
Hopkins junior Joelle Kurus won both the shot put and the discus. Her best shot put was 28 feet, 8 inches and her longest distance toss was 97 feet, 8 inches for a personal record. Edina took places 2-3-4 in the shot put with Tahlia Fahrendorff, Abby Miller and Tenzin Dechen. Abby Miller, Elyse Miller and Fahrendorff gave Edina places 2-3-4 in the discus.
Edina’s Matysik, third in the State Class AAA Meet last year, won the high jump with a best of 5-4. Reese McConnell of Edina was second, followed by NyahSymone Britt and Kayla Thomas.
Senior captain Peyton Libbey cleared 9 feet to win the pole vault. Annabelle Speers, the All-State Hopkins gymnast, was second at 8-6 and Hopkins’ Nolyn Snyders vaulted 8 feet for third place.
Wanzek of Hopkins had a best of 17 feet to win the long jump. Huber, Leah Nelson and Libbey from Edina placed 2-3-4.
In the triple jump, Wanzek was the winner at 34 feet, 10.5 inches. Hana Dorsey of Edina had the second best distance of 33 feet, 4 inches. Braun and Yuan of Edina placed second and third.
