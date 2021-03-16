Two-time defending state Class AA boys swimming champion Edina had no trouble winning the Section 6AA Meet Saturday, March 13.
Coach Scott Johnson’s Hornets are favored to win a third straight state title in 2021. The Hornets had a total of 619 points in the section meet, far ahead of second-place Hopkins with 430.5.
Edina won the 200-yard medley relay to open the finals. Keegan Duffy, Kai Taft, Patrick Horton and Tommy McCarthy went 1:33.86.
St. Louis Park took second in the medley relay, and Hopkins also qualified for state with the foursome of Elliot Berman, Matt Sullivan, Nico Shrestha and Daniel Jaeger.
Edina had four state qualifiers in the 200 freestyle, led by champion Max Dow in 1:42.57. Finishing 2-3-4 were Hornets J.J. Dewing, Matthew Walker and Rohan Larson D’Souza.
St. Louis Park standout Hayden Zheng won the 200 individual medley in 1:50.07 and will be joined at state by Edina qualifiers Taft, Charlie Klukow and Duffy.
Edina dominated the 50 freestyle and has three state qualifiers - McCarthy, Mikey Thurk and Nico Leibert. McCarthy’s winning time was 21.73. Second in a touchout was Thurk in 21.74.
Hopkins’ strong suit in the section meet was diving. Royal senior Stuart Fish was the champion with 428.55 points and junior Jackson Malone was second with 379.55. Third place went to Jay Lebakken of Edina and Hopkins’ Joseph Rinaldi placed fifth.
In a good 100 butterfly final, Edina’s Horton edged Hopkins’ Berman 49.92 to 50.40. Hopkins Shrestha and Edina’s McCarthy also qualified for state.
Dow, Thurk and Leibert of Edina placed 1-2-3 in the 100 freestyle to earn their way to state. Dow’s winning time was 46.92. Edina took four of the top five places in the 500 freestyle with Klukow, Dewing, Brennan Hughes and Walker all qualifying for state along with St. Louis Park’s Andre Barajas. Klukow’s winning time was 4:36.78.
The 200-yard free relay was another chance to Edina to show its teamwork. The Hornets won in 1:25.92 with Thurk, Taft, Dow and Walker. Hopkins finished second with Josh Boggess, Sullivan, Matt Witham and Max Robinson.
Edina’s Horton won the 100 backstroke in 51.42, qualifying for state along with teammate Duffy, who placed second in 51.70.
Zheng from Park won the 100 breaststroke, swimming an automatic All-American time of 54.69. Edina’s Taft earned his way to state by finishing second in 58.04.
Edina, Hopkins and St. Louis Park finished 1-2-3 to qualify for state in the last event, the 400 freestyle relay. Edina’s winning team of McCarthy, Dewing, Klukow and Duffy went 3:11.41. Hopkins was second in 3:13.69 with Shrestha, Jaeger, Robinson and Berman. Park made state by standard with a time of 3:14.93 from Ben St. Clair, Hiro McKee, Connor Coleman and Zheng.
