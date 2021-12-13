For boys hockey fans who love consistency, there is nothing more reliable than the Edina Holiday Hockey Classic at Braemar Arena. This year’s tourney runs Thursday, Dec. 16, through Saturday, Dec. 18.
Each year the same four teams play in the event, and even the pairings are the same each year. The only thing that isn’t predictable is which team will come out on top in round-robin play - Edina, Eden Prairie, Elk River or Grand Rapids.
“None of our three opponents ever come here and laid an egg,” Edina head coach Curt Giles said. Playing Eden Prairie in the holiday classic means that Edina has at least three games against the Eagles this season. The Lake Conference rivals meet twice a year in Lake Conference games.
Edina (4-0-0) has the best record coming into the classic with Elk River (5-1-0) and Grand Rapids (5-2-0) also having early-season success. Eden Prairie (2-2-0) already has quality wins over Duluth East 4-3 and The Blake School 10-3.
“Eden Prairie has a fairly young team this season,” Giles said. “But they have some dynamic young players. I had to watch their Bantam AA team last season, and they were very good.”
Leading the Eagles are three captains - senior forwards Jake Luloff and Tyler Johnson and junior defenseman Ryan Koering. Eden Prairie is the defending champion of the holiday classic and went on to win the state Class AA title in April of 2021. The only loss for the Eagles last season was 3-0 to Edina in one of the two Lake Conference meetings.
Eden Prairie head coach Lee Smith said, “Edina is a fantastic team this year - so fast and so talented with a great goalie in the back. I’d say they’re No. 1 in the state without question. And Curt is such a good coach.”
More than a few college and Junior scouts will be on hand for the classic, picking out the best talent and seeing who might best fit into their systems.
So who are some of the prospects to look for?
Edina: The Hornets have two blue-chip juniors - goaltender Robbie Clarkowski and forward Jimmy Clark - along with senior prospects such as defenseman Wyatt Wurst and forwards Trey Fechko, Prescot Sexton and A.J. Doll. Junior Matt Vander Vort already has one hat trick this season. Sophomores Matt Mullman and Eddie Revenig show promise on defense.
Eden Prairie: Junior Ryan Koering is already one of the state’s premier defensemen. Jake Luloff has six goals so far, while senior forwards Phil Feinberg, Tyler Johnson Tony Schulze and Trent Stansberry are solid. Ryan Andor and Eric Choi, two senior transfers from Edina, have shored up the Eagles’ depth. Goalies Sam Schowalter and Isaiah Paulnock each have a win. Sophomores to watch are forwards Connor Crowley and Teddy Townsend and defensemen Tate Bloch and Dylan Vornwald.
Elk River: The Elks are expected to contend for the title in the rugged North Suburban Conference with Blake Johnson leading the attack. He has 10 goals so far and a team-leading 17 points. Teammate Andrew Foss is off to a great start with 16 points on five goals and 11 assists, while Blaise Schutt also has five goals. Sam Stockman has three wins in goal and Carter Osgood has the other two.
Grand Rapids: The Rapids will come to town playing “northern hockey,” which means they battle in the corners, take the body and rely on goaltending. The goalie, Max Gunderson, is a good one with a goals-against average of 1.92. He has been in net for every win this season. Joey DelGreco leads the Rapids with nine goals. Teammates Kaden Anderson and Garrett Drotts have each scored seven goals for a team that averages 6.57 goals per game.
Edina Holiday
Classic Schedule
Thursday, Dec. 16
6 p.m. Eden Prairie vs. Elk River
8:30 p.m. Edina vs. Grand Rapids
Friday, Dec. 17
6 p.m. Eden Prairie vs. Grand Rapids
8:30 p.m. Edina vs. Elk River
Saturday, Dec. 18
6 p.m. Elk River vs. Grand Rapids
8:30 p.m. Edina vs. Eden Prairie
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.