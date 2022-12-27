Lorelai Nelson

Lorelai Nelson (12) of Edina looks for scoring room between Wayzata's Kieran Fults and goalie Ella Podiak. (Photo courtesy of Guy Warren Photography)

The Edina High girls hockey team squared its Lake Conference record at 1-1-0 with a 9-0 win over the Wayzata Trojans Dec. 20 at Braemar Arena.

Kaylee Idrogo-Lam sparked Edina to victory with her first varsity hat trick. The sophomore forward completed the three-goal performance at the 2:15 mark in the second period.

Tags

Load comments