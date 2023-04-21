Tate Rasmussen
Tate Rasmussen clears 6-4 in the high jump for the Edina boys track and field team.

Toward the end of the day at the Edina-Hopkins boys track dual meet April 18, fans gathered around the high jump pit as Edina junior Tate Rasmussen lined up for his last attempt at 6 feet, 6 inches.

“Think he has a chance?” a Hopkins track runner asked.

