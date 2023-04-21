Toward the end of the day at the Edina-Hopkins boys track dual meet April 18, fans gathered around the high jump pit as Edina junior Tate Rasmussen lined up for his last attempt at 6 feet, 6 inches.
“Think he has a chance?” a Hopkins track runner asked.
“I don’t think so,” one of his teammates said. “He’s not tall enough.”
While there were doubters, there were others who thought he would make the jump. Rasmussen stands only about 6-1, so to clear a bar that’s 6 feet, 6 inches in the air, he needed exceptional technique on his Fosbury Flop.
He took a run at the bar, got close and launched into his jump. Suddenly, it looked really good, like he would make it, but then he tipped the bar with one of his heels and it toppled to the turf.
“I almost made it,” said Rasmussen, who had set a personal record earlier in the day by clearing the bar at 6 feet, 4 inches.
Adrenalin played a role in Rasmussen’s success on the best track and field day he has had so far. But even more important was his mental approach. He was so locked in on the bar that he barely noticed the big gathering of fans.
“High jumping is a mental thing,” he said. “I want to stay super calm, almost blank, before I jump.”
This is only the second year of track and field for Rasmussen, who also competes in sprints. He got his adrenalin pumping by finishing 12th in the 100-meter dash before heading for the high jump pit.
Rasmussen decided to go out for track and field because he has always loved jumping. He had competed in basketball since he was in fourth grade, but didn’t really think about becoming a trackman until his sophomore year.
Chances are most people who can dunk a basketball will be able to high jump with some training. Edina high jump coach Matt Anderson said, “I just try to give him [Rasmussen] a few tools.”
“The highest jump I had ever made in practice was 6-2,” Rasmussen said. “I am so happy, so excited that I jumped 6-4.”
Edina head coach Matt Gabrielson takes an interest in every athlete on the track and field team and has noticed Rasmussen’s improvement.
The high jump is a vital event for the Hornet boys team this season with Rasmussen and fellow junior Mustafa El-Huni at the head of the line. El-Huni cleared 5-10 in the dual meet against Hopkins for third place. Junior Khalil Kaba is Edina’s third man in the high jump.
While the boys are improving their high-jumping skills, the Edina girls are flying high, as well. Sophomore Maria Matysik, who placed third at state last season, leads the group with sophomore Reese McConnell and senior captain Kayla Thomas helping to form a talented trio. Matysik cleared 5-4 to win the competition against Hopkins and McConnell cleared 5 feet for second place. Thomas placed fourth with a best jump of 4-8.
