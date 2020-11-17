COVID-19 has necessitated a lot of changes at games and meets this fall, and it also affected the tradition of National Signing Day at Edina High School Wednesday, Nov. 11.
Everyone who entered the Edina Activity Center was masked, with the masks remaining in place as coaches made their remarks about the 12 future NCAA Division I athletes, who sat on the court in chairs, socially distanced 10 feet apart.
“I am pleased that we can meet in-person to recognize these student-athletes and their parents,” Edina activities director Troy Stein said. “Only three percent of high school athletes go on to compete at the next level. This is a special group. The cumulative GPA of the students we are honoring this morning is 3.7.”
Following are notes from the signing ceremony, highlighting the accomplishments of each of the Edina student-athletes.
Claudia Chang
An All-American and four-event state gold medalist in her junior year with the Edina High aquatics team, Merkel chose not to swim for the school team as a senior.
Instead, she trained with her club team, the Aquajets.
“Yale University is blessed to have Claudia,” Aquajets coach Kate Lundsten said. “I had the incredible experience of watching her grow up. She’s a goal-setter and also a learner with an incredible perspective on life.”
Lundsten praised Chang’s qualities that make her a great teammate. “Claudia is kind and humble,” the coach said.
Hannah Chorske
The daughter of former NHL player Tom Chorske is making quite a name for herself in the Edina High girls hockey program.
Going into her senior season, Chorske has enjoyed three good years - two state Class AA championships and a runner-up berth last season. Her honors include All-State, All-State Tournament and All-Lake Conference selections.
“Hannah is a versatile, reliable, skilled hockey player,” Hornet head coach Sami Reber said.
Chorske will continue her career at the same college coach Reber attended - Harvard University.
Emma Conner
A newcomer to the Edina High girls hockey team as a transfer last year, Conner was the Hornets’ leading scorer and made All-State and All-Lake teams.
She plans to stay close to home for college with a scholarship in the University of Minnesota women’s program.
“Emma comes to the rink every day with a smile on her face,” Hornet head coach Sami Reber said. “Her happy-go-lucky personality keeps her teammates loose.”
Conner is one of the Hornets’ captains in her senior season.
Annika Eckroth
“Annika was our calming influence in the middle of the field,” Edina girls soccer coach Katie Aafedt said.
Eckroth, who will continue her career at the University of St. Thomas, was versatile enough to play either center midfield or center back for Edina’s Lake Conference champions. She was named All-Lake Conference and also earned second-team All-State honors.
“Annika did exactly what we needed her to do,” Aafedt said.
The defining moment for Eckroth was her goal late in the second half of a 2-1 win over Eden Prairie.
“Annika scored on a 35-yard shot to the upper 90,” Aafedt said.
Emma Frommelt
The Edina High girls soccer captain has earned an appointment to the United State Naval Academy, where she plans to continue playing soccer.
“Emma led us on and off the field,” Edina soccer coach Katie Aafedt said. “She always motivated the team to keep going. From always knew what to say and when to say it.”
Frommelt was Edina’s second leading scorer as a senior, playing alongside Lake Conference scoring champion Maddie Dahlien, who scored 22 goals as a junior.
“During From’s three years in the program, we won two Lake Conference championships and had a record of 38-9-3,” Aafedt noted. “The Naval Academy is lucky to have her.”
Lily Hendrikson
Fresh off an All-State season on the soccer field, Hendrikson is another of Edina’s Division I hockey scholarship winners. She signed with eastern power Providence College.
“Lily isn’t very big, but, with her determination, she plays like she’s 6 feet tall,” coach Sami Reber said. “She leads by example and always puts the team first.”
Lily plays varsity soccer and hockey with her twin sister Gwen. They helped the Hornets to a 12-2-0 soccer record and the Lake Conference title in the season recently completed.
The Hendrikson girls now enter their fourth season in the Hornets’ girls hockey program.
Brecken Merkel
The Edina swimmer had to switch schools in midstream with the cancelation of the University of Iowa program. Taking a proactive approach, she sent letters of inquiry to other Division I schools and accepted an offer to swim for the University of Missouri.
Kate Lundsten, Merkel’s coach with the Aquajets Swim Club, said, “It was awesome to see Brecken push through and find a new school. I am honored to be her coach.”
Merkel starred in high school swimming for the Hornets, but opted not to swim on the school team this year. She was an All-American swimmer as a junior when the Hornets won the state Class AA championship.
Genevieve Ovsak
The senior softball pitcher is not only one of the best pitchers in Hornet history, but also one of the best overall players. She will continue her career as a Division I player with Furman University.
Edina broke a State Tournament drought in 2019 with Ovsak leading the Hornets past perennial power Hopkins in the section tourney.
“I have known G since she was 9 years old,” said Edina head softball coach K.J. Johnson. “She loves the game and is a great competitor. G made the varsity as an eighth-grader and never looked back. She helped the Edina softball program achieve many of the goals that we set. I have loved watching her grow as an athlete and have many great moments in her softball career.”
Eliza Price
As most sports fans in Edina know, rowing is not a varsity sport.
However, rowing is a big sport out east, and that is where Price is headed with a scholarship from George Washington University.
She got involved in rowing relatively late, as a 15-year-old. Price practiced as long as five hours a day in her first summer of rowing, and within a year she had qualified to compete in the prestigious Head of the Charles Regatta.
Haley Reeck
Reeck won All-America honors in girls lacrosse as an Edina sophomore and possibly would have repeated last spring, when the season was canceled due to COVID-19.
Edina lacrosse coach Kelly Crampton said, “It has been an honor to coach Haley. “Her journey started when she made the varsity team as a seventh-grade, and she still has one more season to go.”
For a section runner-up Hornet lacrosse team as a sophomore, Reeck wore out the net with 54 goals.
Reeck has won a scholarship to play Division I lacrosse at the University of Louisville.
Crampton feels her star player will find continuing success at the next level. “Haley brings a competitive spirit to every practice and game,” the coach noted. “She is a dynamic midfielder with an uncanny ability to put the ball in the back of the net.”
A three-time All-State player on the lacrosse field, Reeck helped the Edina soccer team to a 12-2-0 record and the Lake Conference title this season.
Kylie Roberts
The Edina High girls hockey star is headed east as a Division I scholarship player at Boston University.
Entering her third season with the Hornets, Roberts’ role is defined by her versatility. She fits in with any line combination.
“Kylie is a strong forward with a deadly shot,” Edina girls hockey coach Sami Reber said. “She handles every situation with poise and a great attitude.”
Roberts is one of those players who loves practice as much as she loves games. “She has a smile that light up a room,” Reber observed.
Bastian Swinney
The 6-6, 295-pound Edina High football lineman, who plays both ways in his senior season, has signed with the University of California at Berkeley.
“Bastian is big, strong and fast - everything you would want in an offensive lineman,” Edina High football coach Jason Potts said.
Before Potts arrived as Edina’s new head coach this season, Swinney had already won back-to-back All-West District honors. He is on the way to making it three in a row.
“I am impressed with how great a person Bastian is and how coachable he is,” Potts said. “He gets better every single day and also elevates his teammates.”
