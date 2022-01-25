First place in the Lake Conference boys hockey race is at stake when Wayzata plays Edina at 7 p.m. Thursday at Braemar Arena.
Coach Pat O’Leary’s Wayzata club is 4-1-0 in conference play and has an overall record of 11-5-1 after sweeping Warroad and Roseau last weekend on a northern trip.
Coach Curt Giles’ Edina boys beat Minnetonka and St. Michael-Albertville last week for a 3-1-0 conference mark and an overall record of 12-5-0.
“We always know what to expect from Wayzata,” Giles said. “It is a big game on Thursday and we also have Eden Prairie [3-1-0 and 10-7-0 overall] on Saturday. This week is extremely important.
“Edina obviously played very well last week,” O’Leary said. “We’ve been playing well too with four wins in a row and eight wins in our last 10 games.”
Since playing in two holiday tournaments, Edina has solidified its defense.
“If you play good defense and make good decisions, that’s a good foundation,” Giles said.
O’Leary couldn’t agree more. His Trojans usually lead not only the Lake Conference, but also the state, in blocked shots. It’s a badge of honor for a Trojan to take the bruise for the team.
Edina might have played its best game of the year in beating Minnetonka 5-2 Jan. 20 at Minnetonka’s Pagel Activity Center.
A big crowd watched end-to-end action with a lot of clean, hard checks.
Willy Johnson’s goal with assists from Matt VanderVort and AJ Doll gave Edina the lead in the first period. Then the Hornets made it 2-0 when Jackson Nevers converted assists from Caden Morgan and Jimmy Clark.
Minnetonka responded with two power-play goals in the second period. John Stout scored from Liam Hupka and Gavin Garry, and then Tonka tied the scored when Javon Moore scored from Stout and Hupka. Before the end of the second period, Edina regained the lead. Clark scored on the power play with assists from Trey Fechko and Wyatt Wurst.
The third period presented two more good opportunities for Edina, and the Hornets took advantage. John Halverson scored with assists from Prescot Sexton and Wurst. The final Hornet goal was by Wurst with Henry Whittlef and Doll assisting.
Minnetonka outshot the Hornets 32-20, but Edina goalie Robbie Clarkowski came up big with 30 stops and allowing only the two power-play goals.
Edina went on to Saturday evening’s Lake Conference round and defeated St. Michael-Albertville 4-1 at Braemar Arena.
Jack Woitalla, STMA’s goaltender, was a huge factor in the game, stopping 52 of 56 Edina shots on net. Clarkowski guarded Edina’s net well with 18 saves.
“Their goalie played a great game,” Giles said. “The big thing was that we had the puck in their end most of the game.”
Willy Johnson scored for Edina in the first period with assists from Wurst and VanderVort, but the Knights fired back with a goal by Reme Lobitz.
Edina went ahead 2-1 in the second period with Johnson scoring again on assists from Morgan and VanderVort. Then Trey Fechko scored with assists from Morgan and Doll. Caden Fritz wrapped up the scoring with assists from Sexton and Mike Mason.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.