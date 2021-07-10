Cole Nasby’s freshman season with the University of St. Thomas men’s golf team could hardly have gone any better.
Nasby, an Edina High graduate, joined fellow Lake Conference grads Ben Frazzini from Wayzata, Matt Armstrong from Eden Prairie and his older brother, Jack Nasby, in leading the Tommies to 10th place in NCAA Division III Nationals. Cole Nasby, Frazzini and Armstrong landed berths in the Golf Coaches’ Association of America PING All-Central Region team.
For Cole Nasby, achieving success alongside his brother, makes the experience of playing for St. Thomas special. While the Nasby brothers compete for the lowest score, they enjoy seeing one another shoot a good round.
“As of July 1, St. Thomas officially became an NCAA Division I athletic program,” Cole said. “There will be some changes - a lot more traveling for one thing. Our closest tournament next season will probably be in Iowa, so we will probably miss school more often than we did this year.”
Cole’s game rounded into good shape this year, as he carried an 18-hole stroke average of 74.8.
“My biggest improvements were driving and course management,” he said. “I have always hit a fairly long drive, but it is straighter this year.”
By studying PGA Tour players, Cole said he has “learned to take smarter shots.” That is his key to course management.
Cole’s father, Tim Nasby, helped all three of his sons get started in golf. In addition to Cole and Jack, younger brother Charlie Nasby helped Edina High finish second in the State Class AAA Tournament in June at Bunker Hills in Coon Rapids. Tim, himself, was a good athlete at Edina High.
“Our family plays at Bear Path a lot,” Cole said. “Playing there has made me a better player because I have to hit it straight [to avoid hazards].”
Many college golfers dream of playing on the PGA Tour, but Cole has not thought about that at this point in his career.
“As of now, I probably wouldn’t be looking at pro golf,” he said. “I wouldn’t mind being a good amateur.”
Monday through Wednesday, July 19-21, Cole and his brother Charlie will play in the State Men’s Amateur Championship at Rush Creek Golf Course. Charlie will be among the youngest players there, with one year of high school golf yet to be played.
Practice rounds leading up to the tournament are on the agenda for this week. Many of the golfers competing for the amateur title are twice the age of the Nasby boys, who are excited to test their game against the state’s best.
Follow the Sun sports writers on Twitter @MNSunSports and on Facebook at facebook.com/SunSportsStaff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.