Tears flowed Friday afternoon at Braemar Arena after Edina girls hockey goalie Uma Corniea made history with her 100th career win.
It was an emotional experience to achieve the milestone in her final regular-season contest at historic Braemar, and her teammates wanted her to know how much they appreciate her.
“I am not all surprised that Uma made it to 100 wins,” senior captain Ellie Chapman said. “She is an amazing talent and also the best person.”
“Playing with Uma has been such an honor for me,” senior captain Sami Hankinson said.
“Uma is always there to back us up when we make a mistake,” senior captain Lauren Zawoyski added. “She is really a game changer.”
When she was finished crying, Corniea’s usual smile returned. She doesn’t crave attention, even when she sets a record. Since she came to Edina High from Breck School in Golden Valley as a ninth-grader, the team has always been first and foremost.
Corniea’s 100th win was not easily earned. She was busy, making 39 saves, in a 3-1 nonconference victory over the Stillwater Ponies.
Edina had 11 shutouts during the regular season and had seven more games with just one goal allowed.
In addition to taking most of the starts in goal, Corniea has served as a mentor to the other varsity goaltenders, sophomores Nora McConnell and Nora Hannan.
“Uma earned every one of her 100 wins,” Edina head coach Sami Cowger said. “This is such an incredible record. She is a very special player. Without her, we don’t win the game today.”
Scott Ryerse, Corniea’s goalie coach the last four years, called the 100-win plateau “unfathomable.”
Indeed, no other girl or boy in Minnesota high school hockey ever reached 100 victories in a career.
Corniea said the key to her success, besides having good teammates around her, is “having a positive attitude.”
On the rare occasions when she does allow a goal, she is able to go on to the next play without hesitation or remorse.
“I play my best when I am having fun,” she said.
In the upcoming Section 6AA Tournament, Corniea makes Edina the favorite. However, The Blake School and Benilde-St. Margaret’s are dangerous rivals. In nonconference games during the regular season, the Hornets defeated Benilde-St. Margaret’s 2-1 and lost to Blake 1-0, when goalie Janie McGawn held the Hornets at bay.
After the win over Stillwater, the six Edina varsity seniors didn’t leave the rink right away. Along with the four captains - Corniea, Hankinson, Chapman and Zawoyski - Mary Velner and Eliza Fraley gathered for a photo.
“Braemar is such an amazing facility,” Zawoyski said. “Every game here is amazing. Today, we want to soak it all in.”
