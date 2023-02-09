Uma Corniea
Edina senior Uma Corniea is the first high school goalie in state history to reach the 100 mark for career wins.

Tears flowed Friday afternoon at Braemar Arena after Edina girls hockey goalie Uma Corniea made history with her 100th career win.

It was an emotional experience to achieve the milestone in her final regular-season contest at historic Braemar, and her teammates wanted her to know how much they appreciate her.

