All-State goalie Hank Stechmann of the Edina High boys soccer team has accepted an offer to play in the Soccer All-American Game Saturday, May 29, at St. Louis University.
Stechmann is one of 22 players selected for the West team. The East team also includes 22 players.
“Before last season, I was put on the All-American watch list,” Stechmann said. “I filled out a player profile with my stats and grades and I provided a link to my highlight video.”
The selections became final last month, and notification was sent to Stechmann and to Edina head soccer coach Dave Jenson.
“I am happy for Hank,” Jenson said. “He deserves this.”
As a junior in 2019, Stechmann led the Hornets to a perfect 22-0-0 season and the state championship in Class AA. There was no State Tournament in 2020, due to COVID-19 restrictions, but Stechmann was able to key the Hornets’ drive to the Section 6AA championship.
Looking back on his high school career, Stechmann said, “One thing I will always remember is playing in my first varsity game against Eden Prairie my freshman year. When I stepped out onto a high school field it was a whole different experience. My teammates all rallied around me.”
Winning the state title in his junior year was unforgettable, Stechmann said.
“I remember just how much fun it was,” the goalie commented. “We all got along so well.”
Like most goalies, Stechmann spent part of his youth soccer career as a field player before settling in front of the net.
“In U12s and U13s, I would play half the game in goal and half in the field,” he said. “I thought playing in goal was fun. After a state tournament one year, I thought, why not put all my focus into it [goalkeeping].”
A tall goalie at 6-3 and 175 pounds, Stechmann became one of the best ball distributors at his position with a strong right arm and potent right-footed punting. He will attend the University of Notre Dame this fall, but is not sure yet if he will play club soccer or try to walk on with the varsity.
Stechmann has a weighted GPA of 4.1, and that is one reason he was accepted at Notre Dame. “My sister Eva is a sophomore at Notre Dame,” he said. “She loves the school.”
The Edina goalie plans to major in one of the sciences, most likely biology, with a pre-med track.
Stechmann’s dad Jon, former president of the Edina Athletic Boosters, never pushed Hank to play the sports he had played - football and basketball. Instead, he let his son choose his own sports - soccer and hockey.
“My dad watches all my games, and my mom [Kara] is great, always super supportive,” Stechmann said.
As he leaves high school soccer behind, Stechmann’s best memories involve Lake Conference games between Edina and its two main rivals, Wayzata and Minnetonka.
“I feel so fortunate to have played against those teams every year,” he said. “The games with them are always super competitive.”
Stechmann will report to camp in St. Louis on May 27. He will have just enough time to settle in and meet his teammates before the big game two days later.
Zach Susee, 2020 Mr. Soccer of Minnesota from Shakopee, is one of Stechmann’s teammates on the West team.
“I have played against Zach since I was 10 years old,” Stechmann said.
