To win a state Alpine skiing championship, almost everything has to go right.
An entire team has to ski with confidence, race without fear and stand from the start of the course to the finish.
The Edina High girls Alpine team did all of those things in winning the State Meet March 10 at Giants Ridge in Biwabik. Not only did the girls go fast and stand, their confidence carried them to a narrow 159-157 win over the Orono Spartans. Hill-Murray took third with 140.5 points.
“It was a great way for the girls to finish the season,” Edina head coach Jared Scribner said. Edina’s girls had not won state since 2009 when Edina High Athletic Hall-of-Famer Dave Nelson was head coach.
“I’d say we were due. Our girls team flew under the radar all season,” Scribner said. “They knew if they did what they’re capable of doing, they would do well at state.”
Junior Ali Anselmo paced the Hornets, as she has all season. Her two runs yielded a combined time of 1:20.06, which was good for sixth place individually. Edina senior Anna Busyn finished in 1:24.01 to take 19th place overall. Elsie Engman and Sophie Schuster finished 24th and 26th to sew up the Hornets’ team victory. Tyler Utendorfer and Lilly Mrachek were the other two Hornets who skied in the championship races.
“Sophie Schuster was clutch on her second run.” Scribner said. “Tyler and Lilly pushed some girls from other contenders down in the standings.”
The State Meet brought together skiers from schools big and small. There is only one competitive class in Alpine skiing.
The Bake School’s Ava Philstrom won the state championship with her combined time of 1:15.54. The only other Lake Conference skier to join Anselmo and Busyn in the top 20 at state, Minnetonka’s Bella Kelly, was 15th with her combined time of 1:23.68.
The Hornet girls won’t fly under the radar next year with Anselmo and Engman returning to lead the way.
“There are young skiers in the pipeline who will move in to fill the voids,” Scribner assured.
State Girls
Alpine Scores
Edina 159, Orono 157, Hill-Murray 140.5, Stillwater 133.5, Lakeville North 126, Brainerd 122, Duluth East 93, East Ridge 51.
Top 10 Finishers
1. Ava Philstrom, The Blake School 1:15.54, 2. Peyton Servais, Lakeville North 1:16.36, 3. Maggie Blanding, White Bear Lake 1:16.40, 4. Kyler Burrows, Orono 1:18.21, 5. Grace Torgeson, Minnehaha Academy 1:18.24, 6. Ali Anselmo, Edina 1:20.06, 7. Ashley George, Prior Lake 1:20.23, 8. Kate Young, Eastview 1:20.53, 9. Emma Wolf, Annandale 1:20.56, 10. Breck Carlson, Mankato 1:20.80.
