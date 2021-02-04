When the state Class AA girls hockey rankings came out last week, many coaches, players and fans around the state didn’t even look.
It’s the same old story week after week - defending state champion Andover at No. 1 and last year’s state runner-up Edina No. 2. And, oh by the way, last year’s third-place team, Minnetonka, is third in the rankings, one spot ahead of Hill-Murray. Those top four have one thing in common, other than great hockey tradition. They are all perfect thus far with 5-0-0 records.
That will change this week for either Edina or Minnetonka. As this week’s Sun papers went to press, they were playing each other Tuesday, Feb. 2, at Braemar Arena.
Edina warmed up for that matchup with two big wins last week. In a game with huge Section 6AA implications, the Hornets bagged the Blake Bears 6-3 Jan. 26 at Braemar. In an equally impressive showing Jan. 29, the Hornets shut out Holy Family Catholic 8-0.
Blake, which may end up in the state’s top five in the final state rankings, made the game with Edina interesting. The score was 3-2 at the end of the first period. Then it was 5-2 after two and 6-3 at the end.
Emma Conner scored 40 seconds into the first period to give Edina a 1-0 lead. Haley Maxwell assisted. Edina’s Ellie Chapman scored on Kylie Roberts’ assist to make it 2-0, but The Blake School fired back with Elizabeth Morrison scoring from Sam Broz and Julia Blum on a power play.
Edina regained a two-goal lead when Hannah Halverson scored from Conner and Hannah Chorske, but before the end of the period, Kate Kasica scored for Blake on a power play with assists from Georgia Pettygrove and Molly Haag.
The Hornets came out of the first intermission with a greater sense of urgency that led to a pair of goals by Conner. She scored on Halverson’s assist, and then got her third goal of the contest with Chorske’s second assist of the game.
Blake’s Broz cut Edina’s margin to 5-3 when she scored from Suzy Higuchi. At 15:53 of the third, and Blake’s goalie, Abby Ziehl, on the bench, Edina’s Jane Kuehl hit an open net dead-center for her team’s sixth goal.
Uma Corniea gave up only one even-strength goal in Edina’s net, finishing with 21 stops. Blake’s Ziehl was busier with 32 saves.
An avalanche of shots on net (56-22) helped the Hornets win easily against Holy Family Catholic. Conner and Chapman each scored two goals. Chorske and Berit Lindborg each contributed a goal and an assist, while Kuehl and Nora McConnell also found the back of the net. Lauren Zawoyski was Edina’s top playmaker with two assists. Other Hornets with assists included Maxwell, Roberts, Vivian Jungels and the Hendrikson twins, Gwen and Lily.
Corniea, All-State as a ninth-grader last season, stopped all 22 of the Fire’s shots on net.
After playing Minnetonka this Tuesday, the Hornets have one game this weekend. They will play Wayzata in a Lake Conference game at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at Plymouth Ice Center. An interesting sidelight is that former Edina Ms. Hockey Taylor Williamson is Wayzata’s head coach. Working with her is former Edina head coach Dean Williamson, Taylor’s father.
