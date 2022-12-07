Uma Corniea
Edina goalie Uma Corniea does the splits to make a save at Braemar Arena.

Lake Conference girls hockey powers Edina and Minnetonka will meet for the first time this season in a game for first place at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Braemar Arena in Edina.

Both teams came into this week with 6-1 records. In the season opener Edina suffered its only defeat, 3-0 to Andover, the state’s top-ranked team. Minnetonka’s only loss was also to Andover by a score of 3-2.

