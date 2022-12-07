Lake Conference girls hockey powers Edina and Minnetonka will meet for the first time this season in a game for first place at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Braemar Arena in Edina.
Both teams came into this week with 6-1 records. In the season opener Edina suffered its only defeat, 3-0 to Andover, the state’s top-ranked team. Minnetonka’s only loss was also to Andover by a score of 3-2.
“Minnetonka vs. Edina is always a special game,” Minnetonka head coach Tracy Cassano said earlier this season.
Cassano is one of the most successful coaches in state history and is in her third coaching stop after Burnsville and Rosemount. She has led Minnetonka to third and second-place finishes in the State Class AA Tournament.
Edina head coach Sami (Reber) Cowger has no peers in the state girls hockey coaching ranks. She already has four state championships to her credit.
The Hornets warmed up for the game against Minnetonka by beating a tough Hill-Murray squad 3-1 at historic Aldrich Arena Dec. 1.
Hannah Halverson staked Edina to a 1-0 lead in the first period when she converted assists from Ellie Chapman and ninth-grader Cate Moe.
Tori Anderson scored Edina’s second goal on a power play in the second period with assists from Lauren Zawoyski and Lorelai Nelson, but the Pioneers answered just 10 seconds later when Chloe Boreen found the back of the net.
Later in the second period, Zawoyski scored an insurance goal with assists from Whitney Horton and Nelson.
Senior goalie and captain Uma Corniea was rock-solid for the Hornets with 24 saves on 25 shots. Grace Zhan was tough in Hill-Murray’s net with 21 saves. Penalties were infrequent on both sides with Hill-Murray taking one and Edina taking two. That discipline led to a lot of competitive five-on-five skating.
