Edina High’s 19-match winning streak in girls soccer ended with a 3-2 loss to Stillwater in an 8 a.m. state Class AAA semifinal game against Stillwater Thursday, Nov. 4, at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Maddie Dahlien scored her 35th and 36th goals of the season to give Edina a 2-0 halftime lead, but the second half belonged to Stillwater with the Ponies scoring three unanswered goals.
Dahlien’s 35th goal broke the school record of 34 goals, set by Amy Cardarelle and later tied by Corinne Buie, who are both in the Edina High Athletic Hall of Fame.
Next season, Dahlien will join the highly successful University of North Carolina women’s soccer program.
Edina won the Lake Conference title earlier this fall and added a Section 2AAA championship with a victory over Minnetonka in the finals.
