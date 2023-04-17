A combination of new squad members and state meet veterans will make 2023 an exciting season for the Edina High girls track and field team.
The Hornets, of course, lost their all-time best track athlete, Maddie Dahlien, to graduation. But upcoming stars Maria Matysik and Molly Bennett have three seasons to go and Izzy Engle, the All-State soccer player, has two varsity season left. Ninth-grader Abby Downin, a transfer from Minnetonka and state cross country place winner, can run long distance and middle-distance events equally well.
Depth is apparent this season with 147 girls registered for track in grades 9-12. “About 50 of them are new to track and field,” Edina head coach Lynn Sosnowski noted. “It will be exciting to see how everyone improves.”
The Hornets have eight captains this season - four seniors and four juniors. Coach Sosnowski knows how busy seniors are in the spring with prom and graduation approaching, so it made sense to her to include some of the juniors as leaders. Senior captains are Lauren Cossack, Hana Dorsey, Julia Mueller and Kayla Thomas. Junior captains are Engle, Anna Elliott, Maya Frydenlund and Ashley Thurk.
Edina finished third in the Lake Conference Relays April 14, trailing only Minnetonka and the host team, Wayzata.
“We didn’t use most of our top distance runners in the meet,” coach Sosnowski said. Likewise, Wayzata held out some of its top runners, including the defending state 3200-meters champ, Abbey Nechanicky.
Relay highlights for the Hornets featured a win by the 4x400-meter team that included Bennett, Elsa Utoft, Grace Pohlidal and Downin and a first place in the 800-meter sprint medley relay by Ellie Huber, Lily Smoley, Bennett and Thurk.
Edina took third place in the 1600-meter sprint medley relay with Thurk, Pohlidal, Matysik and Riley Koehler.
Matysik starred in a loaded high jump field, taking third place with a best of 5 feet, 2 inches. She finished third at state last season.
Dorsey took fifth place in the triple jump. Sophomore Elyse Miller placed seventh in the discus.
Edina ninth-graders Charlotte Theirl and Smoley were seventh and eighth in the 200-meter dash.
Bennett was second in the 400 with a time of 58.28 and Downin placed second in the 800 in 2:16.30. Allie Van Stone and Olivia Brinkman took fourth and sixth places in the 1600. Then, in the 3200, Brinkman was fifth and Van Stone took sixth.
With a slight increase in numbers this year, Edina is getting closer in size to the rosters sizes that Minnetonka, Wayzata and Eden Prairie have. The Hornets were third in the State Class AAA Meet last season with Dahlien earning two first places and two second places in her individual events.
Lake Relays
Team Totals
Minnetonka 160, Wayzata 120, Edina 102, St. Michael-Albertville 89, Eden Prairie 76, Hopkins 47, Buffalo 35.
