Edina high jumper Maria Matysik, third at state last year, rises above the bar in the Lake Conference Relays April 14.

A combination of new squad members and state meet veterans will make 2023 an exciting season for the Edina High girls track and field team.

The Hornets, of course, lost their all-time best track athlete, Maddie Dahlien, to graduation. But upcoming stars Maria Matysik and Molly Bennett have three seasons to go and Izzy Engle, the All-State soccer player, has two varsity season left. Ninth-grader Abby Downin, a transfer from Minnetonka and state cross country place winner, can run long distance and middle-distance events equally well.

