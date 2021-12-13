Third-ranked Minnetonka (7-1-0) and second-ranked Edina (6-0-0) were scheduled for a hockey showdown Friday, Dec. 10, but a near-record snowstorm that day caused a postponement.
When the game is played it will be a great matchup. Only Andover (7-0-0) is ranked ahead of the two Lake Conference teams. They could wind up playing in the Edina Walser Invitational at Braemar Arena during the winter holiday break.
In its only game last week, Edina won a hard-fought 3-1 decision over Benilde-St. Margaret’s Dec. 7 at Braemar Arena. Edina held an edge in shots on goal, however, it was only 30-29 when the final buzzer sounded.
Goaltenders took the spotlight, each earning the top star for their team. Uma Corniea of the Hornets saved 29 shots, while BSM goaltender Allie Van Stelten saved 27 of 29. Edina’s third goal went into an empty net after Van Stelten had skated to the Red Knights bench in favor of an extra attacker.
Following a scoreless first period, Jane Kuehl scored for Edina with assists from Vivian Jungels and Hannah Halverson.
Moving to the third period, Berit Lindborg put the Hornets up 2-0 when she converted assists from Kuehl and Halverson. Benilde-St. Margaret’s cut the Hornet lead to 2-1 when Lily Mortenson scored with assists from Kendall Hassler and Emma Hoen.
Ellie Chapman got a good angle on the shot and guided the puck into the empty net for Edina’s third-period insurance goal. Audrey Keeley and Lauren Zawoyski provided assists.
The game consisted mainly of even-strength hockey, with Edina taking four penalties for eight minutes and the Red Knights taking two penalties for four minutes.
Edina’s next game is at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, at Stillwater.
Edina Walser
Tourney Games
All games at Braemar Arena.
Monday, Dec. 27
Noon: Wayzata vs. Maple Grove
2:15 p.m. Andover vs. Alexandria
5 p.m. Minnetonka vs. Grand Rapids-Greenway
7:15 p.m. Edina vs. Moorhead
Tuesday, Dec. 28
5 p.m. Upper Bracket Semis
7:15 p.m. Lower Bracket Semis
Wednesday, Dec. 29
7:15 p.m. Championship Game
Following other games for 3rd,
5th and 7th places
