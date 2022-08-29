Annie Klemmensen
Edina tennis captain Annie Klemmensen with a solid return in the Hornets' tennis victory over Mounds View.
Emmy Inderieden
Ninth-grader Emmy Inderieden is one of the key players for the Edina tennis team.

The irony of opening day for the Edina High girls tennis team was the fact that the Hornets played twice - both times against teams nicknamed the Mustangs.

In the morning, Edina topped private school power Breck 6-1. In the afternoon, the Hornets closed out a 6-1 victory over Mounds View’s Mustangs.

