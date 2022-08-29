The irony of opening day for the Edina High girls tennis team was the fact that the Hornets played twice - both times against teams nicknamed the Mustangs.
In the morning, Edina topped private school power Breck 6-1. In the afternoon, the Hornets closed out a 6-1 victory over Mounds View’s Mustangs.
“No matter who we are playing, we want to compete to our standard,” Hornets head coach Jaime Gaard Chapman said. “I was happy with the result in both matches. Breck always has a good team, and Mounds View beat us in a close match last season.”
An influx of young talented has lifted Edina’s expectations this season. A long string of State Class AA Tournament appearances was broken last year when The Blake School defeated the Hornets in the Section 6AA championship match.
“Our senior captains have the team on the right course,” Gaard Champman said, referring to her senior leaders - Annie Klemmensen, Sami Hankinson and Nicola Santoni.
Klemmensen plays first doubles with ninth-grader Emmy Inderieden, while Hankinson and Santoni play first and second singles.
Gaard Chapman has filled in behind those four veterans with players who are new or relatively new to varsity competition. The coach looks for those players to bring energy and youthful enthusiasm.
“We are looking good with our two lower doubles teams,” Gaard Chapman said. Eighth-grader Rashi Singh teams with ninth-grade returning letter winner Lauryn Schenck at second doubles. Lily Santoni, Elena Loucks and track sprinter Molly Bennett have shared third doubles so far.
In addition, Edina’s young third and fourth singles players, Astrid Kerrman and Raya Hou, have won their first two varsity matches in straight sets.
Edina lost only the first singles point in the Breck match. Nicola Santoni won 6-1, 6-1 at second singles and Kerrman won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3. Hou had a 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 4. Klemmensen and Inderieden defeated Petra Lyon and Witt Mehbod 7-5, 6-4 at first doubles. Schenck and Singh won 6-3, 6-0 at No. 2 and Lily Santoni and Loucks secured the third singles point in three sets - 6-0, 5-7, 10-8.
Edina swept singles in the Mounds View match. Hankinson won 6-3, 6-2 at No. 1 and Nicola Santoni won the No. 2 match in three sets with scores of 6-0, 6-7, 10-8. Kerrman won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 3 and Hou won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 4.
Mounds View’s first doubles team of Shae Crockarell and Amanda Dio played a solid match to defeat Klemmensen and Inderieden 7-6, 6-3. Schenck and Singh continued to roll at No. 2 with a 6-2, 6-0 victory and Bennett and Loucks dominated 6-1, 6-0 at No. 3.
