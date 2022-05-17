The wait is over, and now it’s official. Edina has been added to the field for the State Class AAA Girls True Team Track Meet Friday, May 20, at Stillwater High.
Hornet head coach Lynn Sosnowski thought the Hornets had a chance for a state berth, even though third-place teams in section competition usually aren’t picked.
A computer program was applied to determine the four wild-card teams that will compete Friday along with eight section champs. The other wild cards along with Edina are Farmington, Minnetonka and Roseville. The Lake Conference has a good chance to do well at state with three state True Team qualifiers - Edina, Minnetonka and Section 7AAA champion Wayzata.
“We will meet as a coaching staff and come up with a plan for state,” Sosnowski said. “Spring is such a busy time for our girls with other school activities.”
The concern with other activities is that the Hornets could be missing some key personnel for state True Team. And their leading middle-distance runner, sophomore Izzy Engle, is already missing from the lineup due to an injury.
The availabilty of athletes could have a bearing on whether the Hornets choose to go stronger in individual events or stronger in relays.
“We had a lot of talent in our section with [champion] Mounds View, Roseville and us,” Sosnowski said. “Our sprinters did a great job. They won all three heats in the 200 and 400 [dashes].”
Of course, Maddie Dahlien set the pace for Edina. She won all three dash events, just as she did in the 2021 Minnesota State High School League Meet.
Dahlien won the 100-meter race in 12.04 seconds, the 200 in 24.39 and the 400 in 56.85.
Ninth-grader Molly Bennett of Edina finished second in the 400 and third in the 200. Sophomore teammate Elsa Utoft won her heats in the 200 and the 400, placing fifth in the 200 and fourth in the 400. Ashlyn Garvis and Brooklyn Tindle added points in the 100-meter dash.
Distance
Edina earned top-10 finishes in all three distance races. Maggie Wagner and Bayliss Flynn ran ninth and tenth in the 800. Haley Rogers and Wagner placed third an fourth in the 1600. Ella Hinkie took sixth in the 3200.
Hurdles
Edina’s hurdlers came to place at sectionals and came up with a good number of points. In the 100s, Allison Nelson, Ann Carpenter and Julia Muller finished 6-7-8. Hayden Pronley ran a time of 50 seconds for sixth place in the 300s and teammate Skyler Kieffer took tenth place.
Relays
All four Edina relays were among the top four at sectionals, keeping the Hornets close to Mounds View and Roseville in the team totals.
Throws
Maddy LaFrenz, the Edina senior, was a leader in the throws, taking fifth in the shot put with a best of 33 feet, 10 inches and eighth in the discus with a peak of 83 feet, 4 inches. Hornet Elise Johnson placed tenth in the discus.
Jumps
Edina’s Kayla Thomas cleared 5 feet for fifth place in the high jump. Teammate Maria Matysik placed tenth.
Ashlyn Garvis flew 15-7 for a personal record and fifth place in the long jump. Teammate Hanna Dorsey finished 12th.
Dorsey scored a ninth place in the triple jump and Sophia Braun took 12th.
Pole Vault
Edina’s Ella Brown finished fourth in the pole vault with a best of 9 feet, 6 inches. The Hornets had two more top-10 vaulters with Dorsey seventh and Phoebe Passolt ninth.
Section 6AAA
Team Scores
Mounds View 993.5, Roseville 949, Edina 938.5, Minneapolis Washburn 650, St. Paul Central 504, St. Paul Highland Park 503, St. Louis Park 500, Minneapolis Southwest 469, North St. Paul 244.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.