The Walser Invitational last week at Braemar Arena was somewhat perplexing for the home team from Edina.
Although thee Hornets played their best defense of the season - allowing a total of three goals in three games - they left with a 1-1-1 record.
The Walser Invitational last week at Braemar Arena was somewhat perplexing for the home team from Edina.
Although thee Hornets played their best defense of the season - allowing a total of three goals in three games - they left with a 1-1-1 record.
“[Coach] Sami Cowger puts the best of the best in this tournament,” Edina goalie Uma Corniea said after the Hornets lost 2-1 to defending state Class AA champion Andover in the third-place game.
After that contest ended, Minnetonka beat Holy Family Catholic 3-1 in the championship game.
Edina opened the tournament with a 6-0 victory over the co-op team from Grand Rapids/Greenway. Corniea faced only eight shots to record the win in goal, while Edina had 27 shots on net.
The Hornets had a bountiful first period with four goals. Captain Ellie Chapman scored first on assists from Whitney Horton and Nora McConnell. Eliza Fraley followed with a goal on assists from Stella Hankinson and Kaylee Idrogo-Lam. Next was a goal by Idrogo-Lam with assists from Horton and Taylor Porthan. Captain Sami Hankinson sped in for a short-handed goal to make it 4-0 with assists from captain Lauren Zawoyski and Horton.
The second period yielded a goal by Hannah Halverson on Horton’s fourth assist of the night.
Idrogo-Lam’s goal from Cate McCoy and Horton ended the scoring in the third period.
Edina’s semifinal game against Holy Family Catholic started fast, with Zawoyski winning the first face-off and scoring 10 seconds later, unassisted.
At 12:56 of the first period, Josie Linn scored for Holy Family Catholic.
In the second and third periods, goalies Corniea and Sedona Blair took over. Corniea finished with 24 saves, while her HFC counterpart made 32 saves.
Holy Family won a postgame shootout to advance to the finals against Minnetonka, which had beaten Andover 4-2 in the other semifinal.
Over the years, Edina and Andover have had a great rivalry. Edina won state titles in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2021, while the Andover Huskies won in 2020 and 2022.
“Every player Andover has is talented, so I always have to be on my toes,” Corniea said.
“Every game during the season matters,” Edina captain Sami Hankinson said. “When we play Andover it’s always a fun game because of the rivalry.”
In a spirited game, Andover outshot Edina 28-21. There was no scoring in the first period, then each team scored in the second period. Callin Mumm converted on a power play for the Huskies before Hannah Halverson tied the score with assists from Horton and Nora McConnell.
An even-strength goal by Andover’s Hannah Christenson at 1:45 of the third period was the last score of the game. The Hornets had a chance on a late power play, but couldn’t put the puck in the net against Andover’s All-State goalie, Courtney Stagman.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.