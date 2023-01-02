Cate MCCoy
Cate McCoy on the rush for the Edina High girls hockey team.

The Walser Invitational last week at Braemar Arena was somewhat perplexing for the home team from Edina.

Although thee Hornets played their best defense of the season - allowing a total of three goals in three games - they left with a 1-1-1 record.

