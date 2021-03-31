Edina would have played in the first game of the State Class AA Girls Hockey Tournament Saturday, March 27, but a COVID-19 issue for Centennial High caused the Cougars to withdraw.
The Hornets, credited with a 1-0 forfeit win, advance to play Minnetonka in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 1, at Xcel Energy Center.
“It would have been fun to play a team we hadn’t played before,” Edina captain Vivian Jungels said, referring to Centennial. “There have been a lot of changes this year because of COVID. Usually, we would be staying at a hotel in St. Paul, taking in the tournament.”
This year, teams are expected to arrive dressed at Xcel Energy Center. There is limited time for warmups and almost no time to take in the atmosphere, walking through the lobby.
Edina players gathered to watch the telecast as Minnetonka and Alexandria played a first-round state game on Saturday. Minnetonka fired 60 shots on goal, but needed overtime to win 2-1. Senior forward Kayley Crawford scored both of Minnetonka’s goal.
In Lake Conference games during the regular season, Edina defeated Minnetonka 3-2 and 3-0. The Skippers have three of the top defensemen in the Lake Conference - Lauren Goldsworthy and senior captains Rory Guilday and Hanna Baskin. Senior Brynn Dulac is reliable in Tonka’s goal.
“We have a long break between our last section game and the Minnetonka game,” Jungels pointed out. During that break, which will cover almost two weeks, the Hornets have had time to practice. Coach Sami Reber mixed in a three-on-three tournament last week.
“Minnetonka plays hard,” Jungels said. “They are well-coached and have a lot of talent.”
Minnetonka head coach Tracy Cassano said, “The first time we played Edina [with the 3-2 score], we played really well. The second time around, we made three critical mistakes that led to goals. We have to eliminate those mistakes to have a chance Thursday night. If we are on top of our game, we can play with any team in the state.”
