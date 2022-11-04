Rosemount High girls soccer coach Gretchen Stramel knew that she needed a special game plan to fend of Edina’s attack in the Class AAA state-championship match Nov. 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium.
“We had to respect Edina’s speed,” Stramel said.
“They played their center backs deeper than usual to cut off our speed,” Edina head coach Katie Aafedt said.
Taylor Heimerl of the Irish scored in the 16th minute and that goal held up for a 1-0 Irish victory. “Every time we have scored first this year, we have won,” Heimerl said after the match.
Rosemount’s goal was only the second Edina had given up in five postseason games. The other goal the Hornets allowed was a penalty kick in a Section 2AAA match.
The championship contest had two distinct halves. Rosemount clearly had the edge in the first half, outshooting the Hornets 8-0.
“It was a championship-caliber game,” Edina’s Aafedt said. “Rosemount had us on our heels the first half, but we had the better of the play in the second half. We just couldn’t finish.”
In the final 20 seconds of the second half, Edina had one of its best chances when Izzy Engle beat her defender and headed for the goal, but Rosemount’s goalie was able to scoop the ball up and punt it toward the roof of the stadium as time expired.
“We are so proud of our season,” Engle said. “And for a lot of us, we still have next year.”
Senior captain Taylor Howard is one of the girls whose high school career ended with the loss to Rosemount. “Making it to the final meant the world to our team,” she said. “We gave up that goal and the rest of the game came down to trying to get out of that hole.”
Junior midfielder Grace Pohlidal wasn’t surprised that Edina came out stronger in the second half. “We took accountability and pumped ourselves up,” she said.
Edina’s ball winning improved in the second half with Pohlidal, Engle, seniors Izzie Walker and Frankie Fragola and junior captain Ashley Thurk steadying the midfield and Ella Kachmarzinski, Maddie Fullbright and Ruby Fragola locking it down on the back line.
Engle and ninth-grader Lou Ruffien used their creativity to make runs deep into Rosemount’s end.
Edina’s 16-5-1 record this year was achieved through patience, according to coach Aafedt. In the first two weeks, the girls had back-to-back losses to Stillwater and Wayzata, but they ended up having a better state tournament performance than either of those teams.
“We knew we had to keep pushing,” Engle said. The Hornets entered state as a No. 5 seed and Rosemount was a No. 2 seed.
More than half of Edina’s regulars will return next season when another trip to U.S. Bank Stadium will be the objective.
