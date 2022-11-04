Taylor Howard
Buy Now

Edina High girls soccer captain Taylor Howard soars to win a header during a 1-0 loss to Rosemount in the state title game Nov. 4.
Dejected Hornets
Buy Now

Even when you finish second in state, losing the last game of the year is always difficult. Edina players from left are Bayliss Flynn (1), Taylor Howard (2), Izzy Engle (3) and Afton Maiser (4).

Rosemount High girls soccer coach Gretchen Stramel knew that she needed a special game plan to fend of Edina’s attack in the Class AAA state-championship match Nov. 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

“We had to respect Edina’s speed,” Stramel said.

Tags

Load comments