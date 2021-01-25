Two of the best high school girls hockey teams will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2, at Edina’s Braemar Arena.
Edina was second at state last season and Minnetonka was third. This year, they are both undefeated through their first two weeks.
“I am really proud of the time and effort our girls have put into training,” said Minnetonka head coach Tracy Cassano, who will take her team to Braemar as an underdog.
Two of the best defensemen in the state will be on opposite sides that night - Vivian Jungels from Edina and Rory Guilday from Minnetonka. Their matchup could become a game within a game.
Jungels had the hot hand for Edina in two wins last week. She had four points on two goals and two assists as the Hornets defeated Buffalo 8-0 Jan. 19 at Braemar. There was plenty of support for the All-State defenseman. Emma Conner had a hat trick for the Hornets, while Gwen Hendrikson, Berit Lindborg, Hannah Chorske contributed goals. Lily Hendrikson was the top playmaker for Edina with three assists.
Senior Sarah Swann played the first two periods in goal for Edina before Callie Glass took over for the third period.
Buffalo goalie Isabel Varner had a very busy night with 50 saves on 58 shots.
Edina defeated the North Wright County Riverhawks, a team comprised of players from St. Michael-Albertville and Monticello High Schools, 4-0 Jan. 23 at Braemar.
Swann was again the winner in goal as Edina racked up its third consecutive shutout.
Jungels continued her steady production with a power-play goal plus an assist.
Emma Conner scored Edina’s first goal, unassisted, and then Lindborg scored a goal from Jungels and Lily Hendrikson. Jungels’ power-play goal, from Hannah Halverson and Conner followed. Edina wrapped up the scoring when Brooke Greeley scored on Haley Maxwell’s assist.
Edina outshot the Riverhawks by a 36-8 margin, with NWC goaltender Jadyn Weiser making 32 stops to eight for Swann.
