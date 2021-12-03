Edina High’s girls hockey team played two of the best private-school teams in the state last week and skated away with victories.
Nov. 30, the Hornets hosted Holy Family Catholic at Braemar Arena and used 24 saves from junior goalie Uma Corniea to extinguish the Fire 4-0. Two nights later, back at Braemar, the Hornets were sharp again in defeating perennial state powerhouse Hill-Murray 3-1.
Edina head coach Sami Reber is pleased with her team’s 5-0-0 start. Under Reber’s guiding hand, the Hornets have won four of the last five state Class AA titles. In the year they didn’t win, which was 2020, they were second in state to Andover.
“Hill-Murray always has an incredible team,” Reber said in summary of last week’s success. “They have a new coaching staff that brings a lot of energy. The first period wasn’t our best period, but we came on in the second and third periods. I am proud of the way we finished.”
“We know we need to play a full game against a team like Hill-Murray,” Edina defenseman and senior captain Haley Maxwell said.
“Hill-Murray was physical and played strong the whole game,” senior forward Berit Lindborg added.
“Hill-Murray is one of the best teams every year,” Kuehl said.
While Edina has dominated the state girls hockey field the last five years, Reber sees this season as a challenge. “The parity we have this year is the deepest since I became the coach here.”
Reber rattled off a list of state contenders - Andover and Minnetonka, of course, along with Hill-Murray, Maple Grove, Wayzata, Benilde-St. Margaret’s and several others.
“Gentry Academy coming into Class AA is a big curveball,” Reber added. Gentry attracts skilled players and is coming off a good run in Class A hockey.
Edina’s win over Holy Family Catholic indicated that HFC might also make the state contenders’ list.
The Hornets got off to a flying start with three goals in the opening period. Vivian Jungels scored from Lauren Zawoyski, then Jane Kuehl scored on a power play from Jungels and Zawoyski. Lorelai Nelson lit the lamp on assists from Audrey Keeley and Taylor Porthan.
The second period was scoreless, and then in the third period, Keeley scored from Jungels and Hannah Halverson.
Sedona Blair, HFC’s capable goalie, stopped 31 of 35 shots, while at the other end Corniea kept the sheet clean for the Hornets.
Edina generated 41 shots on net in a fast-paced game against Hill-Murray. Grace Zhan of the Pioneers made 38 saves to 25 for Corniea.
The Hornets took a 1-0 lead in the first period on a goal by Ellie Chapman, who was assisted by Nelson and defenseman Haley Maxwell.
Hill-Murray’s Olivia Boyer netted a power-play goal early in the second period to tie the score 1-1. Before the period was over, Edina struck for a power-play goal of its own with Jungels converting assists from Halverson and Kuehl. The Hornets also added an insurance goal at 16:18 of the second period with Lindborg scoring from Halverson and Kuehl.
