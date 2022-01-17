A 2-1 victory over Minnetonka in a matinee girls hockey game at Braemar Arena definitely gives Edina control of its own destiny in the Lake Conference girls hockey title race.
Berit Lindborg’s late goal on an assist from Whitney Horton gave the Hornets their victory margin. Earlier in the contest, senior captain Vivian Jungels had scored for the Hornets on an assist from Lindborg. Later, Minnetonka captain Olivia LaRoche scored to tie the game 1-1.
Outside the Hornet locker room after the game, Jungels and Lindborg talked about the significance of Edina’s victory.
“We had to come out hard to match their speed,” Jungels said.
Earlier in the season, Minnetonka had come into Braemar and won 3-2 in overtime. The Hornets were determined not to let that happen again.
“We were super excited for a rematch,” Lindborg said. “To bring our best game to them. Minnetonka’s D corps protects their goalie pretty well. But we were able to get the goals we needed.”
Lindborg talked about her goal, which came with under three minutes remaining in the third period: “Whitney gave me a good pass in the slot, and I shot a one-timer that might have caught the goalie [Sophia Johnson] off guard.”
Uma Corniea was solid in Edina’s goal. LaRoche’s Tonka goal came on a power play. Corniea stopped the other 22 shots that came her way. Minnetonka’s Johnson was also impressive, stopping 25 of 27 Edina shots.
“We have a lot of confidence with Uma behind us,” Jungels said. “If we make a mistake, we know she will cover for us.”
“Uma is the best,” Lindborg added.
In its other game last week, Edina had a 5-0 win over North Wright County, the team that had handed Minnetonka its first Lake Conference loss the week before.
Hannah Halverson’s hat trick kept the Riverhawks at bay. Jungels added a power-play goal and eighth-grader Lorelai Nelson also scored. Corniea stopped all 14 Riverhawk shots on net. Jayden Weiser had 29 saves for North Wright County.
With the win on Saturday, Edina stands 16-1-0 for the season. Minnetonka has 14 wins in 18 games.
Edina has a non-conference game against Cretin-Derham Hall at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, at Braemar. The Hornets will then play No. 1-ranked, undefeated power Andover Saturday, Jan. 22, as part of Hockey Day Minnesota.
