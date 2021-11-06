In the days leading up to the State Class AAA Girls Cross Country Meet, Edina senior captains Maggie Wagner and Macy Iyer reminded their teammates of two things - 1. Edina’s tradition of three state titles since 2015 and 2. How nice it would be to hoist the first-place trophy at state Nov. 6.
The day played out just the way the captains hoped it would with Edina winning the big trophy and the gold medals. The Hornets scored 75 points to finish well ahead of Lake Conference rival Wayzata, which took second with 100 points.
After the race ended, someone in the crowd told Wagner that the Hornets had won, but she didn’t jump the gun on a celebration. She wanted to hear the announcement over the public address system.
When that announcement came, it was Hornet hysteria at St. Olaf College in Northfield.
“This was my last high school race, and it was fun to leave it all out there,” Wagner said. “Everyone on the team ran her best.”
Wagner repeated as All-State, taking seventh place individually with a 5K time of 18:32. Iyer made All-State, as well, finishing 16th in 18:49, and Hornet sophomore Ella Hinkie was All-State with 14th place in 18:47.
Junior Lauren Cossack was next for Edina, taking 31st place in 19:05.
Other members of the championship squad are senior Abby Winter, junior Mary Velner, sophomores Haley Rogers and Sophie Sannes-Eckhoff and ninth-grader Evelyn Ungerman.
For Hornet head coach Matt Gabrielson, this is his fourth state championship.
Gabrielson wasn’t exactly nervous because he knew the girls had done their work. However, he arrived at St. Olaf brimming with anticipation.
“I would say that’s the longest 5K race I’ve watched in my life,” he commented. “It was anybody’s race on paper, and I knew we had a chance. We had a great team effort to beat some good teams.”
Wayzata was formidable, of course, and Prior Lake, second to Edina in Section 2AAA, upset No. 1-ranked Minnetonka to earn its state berth.
Gabrielson said that, as leaders, Wagner and Iyer are worth their weight in gold - as in gold medals.
“Maggie and Macy have the experience,” he said. “With that experience, they show the younger runners how to act, how to behave, how to prepare for a race. As I watched at the half-mile mark today, I knew we had established ourselves. I liked the way the girls attacked the course.”
It was a good day for the Lake Conference, which had three of the top four teams with Edina, Wayzata and fourth-place St. Michael Albertville. The Lake also had the top three individual finishers with St. Michael-Albertville senior Ali Weimer in first and Hopkins ninth-graders Sydney Drevlow and Daphne Grobstein placing second and third.
Top 10 Girls Teams
Edina 75, Wayzata 100, Prior Lake 117, St. Michael-Albertville 176, Farmington 177, Mounds View 178, Hopkins 186, Eagan 197, Forest Lake 251, Lakeville South 262.
