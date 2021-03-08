Edina High’s girls basketball team lost twice against state top-ten teams in Lake Conference girls basketball last week.
March 2, the Hornets had good balance, although no one scored in double figures in a 52-36 Lake Conference loss to Minnetonka.
Cordelia Flemming and Julia Kratz each had seven points for Edina, while teammates Allie Murphy and Isa Nelson scored six each. Dorothy Stotts followed with five and Ella Campbell scored four.
In Lake action March 5, the Hornets lost to Eden Prairie 74-56 at Edina High Activity Center.
Kratz played her best all-around game of the season, leading Edina in scoring with 20 points. Braziel Fairbanks also reached double figures for Edina with 10 points. Campbell added eight, while Murphy and Nelson scored six points each.
Edina is tied for sixth place in the Lake Conference standings with Buffalo. Hopkins won the Lake Conference title with a 12-0 record and Minnetonka took second place with a 9-3 record.
The Hornets are preparing for the Section 2AAAA playoffs. Three teams head the list of section contenders - undefeated Chaska, plus Minnetonka and Eden Prairie. Chaska is the probable No. 1 seed, while Minnetonka will probably be No. 2 by virtue of beating Eden Prairie twice by the same score, 62-55.
