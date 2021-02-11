Two teams needing a victory met in a Lake Conference girls basketball game Friday, Feb. 5, at Eden Prairie, and the host Eagles won a defensive struggle with Edina 47-36.
Eden Prairie was coming off a 69-51 loss to Wayzata three days earlier, the same night Edina had lost to Minnetonka 67-55.
“In the Wayzata game, we didn’t play very well in the second half,” Eden Prairie head coach Ellen Wiese said. “The Edina game was more of a throwback, not a high-scoring affair. I thought both teams played well defensively. In the years I have been coaching Eden Prairie, we never beat Edina by much, even with the state-tournament team we had last year.”
Edina head coach Jaime Gaard Chapman wanted to limit Eden Prairie’s opportunities for transition points, and for the most part the Hornets did exactly that.
“I have been pleased with our competitiveness,” Gaard Chapman said. “This week we emphasized being more competitive for rebounds and 50-50 balls. I am super happy that we were able to hold a team like Eden Prairie to 20 points in a half. Our goal is to be playing our best basketball five or six weeks from now.”
It was a clean, well-played game between Eden Prairie and Edina. There were few fouls and each team went to the foul line only seven times.
Eden Prairie guard Molly Lenz was top scorer for the night with 15 points, while teammates Ashley Fritz, Destinee Bursch and Allison Miranda scored eight each.
For the first time this season, senior Julia Kratz led Edina in scoring. She was the only Hornet to reach double figures with 12 points. Isa Nelson scored nine.
Earlier in the week, Edina might have played its best game of the season in its 12-point loss to Minnetonka. It was an up-and-down game, played more at Minnetonka’s pace than Edina’s. The Hornets had three players in double figures - senior forward Allie Murphy with 18 junior guard Dorothy Stotts with 12 and senior forward Caiya Wulf with 11. Ellah Durkee sank three three-pointers in the first half and led Minnetonka with 17 points. Desiree Ware scored 13 for the Skippers.
Wayzata led 30-29 at halftime in its Feb. 2 win over Eden Prairie, but in the second half the Trojans came alive to outscore the Eagles 39-22.
Miranda and sophomore post Savanna Jones led Eden Prairie with 14 and 12 points. Wayzata’s leaders, Mara Braun and Jenna Johnson, both returning All-Lake players, scored 18 and 16 points.
In both of its games last week, Eden Prairie was missing its rebounding leader and second leading scorer, junior forward Nia Holloway.
Going into this week’s action, Eden Prairie stands 3-3 in the Lake Conference and 5-3 overall. Edina is 1-5 in the Lake and 2-5 overall.
