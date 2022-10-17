Lauryn Schenck
Lauryn Schenck helps Edina beat Blake 7-0 in the Section 6AA girls tennis finals.

Jaime Gaard Chapman, head coach of the Edina High girls tennis team, predicted a close match against The Blake School for the Section 6AA title Oct. 10 on Edina’s Steve Paulsen Courts.

As it turned out, Gaard Chapman was half right. Three and one-half of the seven individual matches were close, but the Hornets won every point in their 7-0 victory.

