brady anderson
Buy Now

Brady Anderson takes off on a 60-yard touchdown run in a 40-0 Edina football victory over Eastview Oct. 19.
Halftime Show
Buy Now

Edina's gala halftime show Oct. 19 includes performances by the Hornettes, the cheerleaders and the band.

Edina High’s football team warmed up for the state Class 6A playoffs with a resounding 40-0 win over Eastview in the regular-season finale Oct. 19 at Kuhlman Field.

A sparse crowd on MEA Week watched the Hornets pile up 552 yards in total offense for their best showing of the season. The output included 306 yards on the ground and 246 yards through the air. Meanwhile, Edina’s defense was sharp in recording its first shutout of the season.

Tags

Load comments