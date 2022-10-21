Edina High’s football team warmed up for the state Class 6A playoffs with a resounding 40-0 win over Eastview in the regular-season finale Oct. 19 at Kuhlman Field.
A sparse crowd on MEA Week watched the Hornets pile up 552 yards in total offense for their best showing of the season. The output included 306 yards on the ground and 246 yards through the air. Meanwhile, Edina’s defense was sharp in recording its first shutout of the season.
“Our hopes were high coming into the game,” said starting quarterback Finn McElroy, who passed for 203 yards and three touchdowns. “I thought it would be a winnable game. We gained confidence tonight. Our offensive line worked wonders. Now, we’re excited for the playoffs.”
Brady Anderson, Edina’s senior wide receiver, had a career game with 67 yards on three receptions and 171 rushing yards on nine attempts.
“The offensive line gave me great blocks,” Anderson said. “We played some of our best football tonight.”
Anderson talked about the chemistry he feels in working with McElroy.
“Finn and I worked out all during the off-season,” he said. “There’s nothing better than one of my best friends throwing the ball to me.”
Anderson scored on a pair of runs that covered 11 and 60 yards. McElroy delivered touchdown passes to Sonny Villegas, Parker Durkin and Meyer Swinney.
In addition to the offensive leadership of McElroy and Anderson, the Hornets had a big game from their leading rusher, junior John Warpinski, who broke free for 142 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries.
For the second week in a row, freshman quarterback Mason West had a productive fourth quarter. He was two-for-two for 43 yards against Eastview after going two-for-three in his first varsity action the previous week.
Edina head coach Jason Potts was pleased with the way his entire team carried out the game plan.
“One of the keys was the success we had running the ball,” he said. “We gave Brady some carries and he broke a lot of tackles. When Eastview put more defenders in the box, that gave us opportunities to throw the ball. John Warpinski has had a lot of good games this season. He kept us rolling tonight.”
From the sidelines, Potts and his staff were able to spot weaknesses in Eastview’s 3-4 defense. One play that worked well was the jet sweep. That play produced Anderson’s 60-yard touchdown run.
Defensively, Edina’s line play often stone-walled Eastview at the line of scrimmage.
Senior Mitchell Mahlum stopped ball carriers cold. “Mitchell might be our most consistent defensive lineman,” said Tom Propson, the Hornets’ D-Line coach.
Kenneth Braman, Kade Chrysler and captain Liam Cummins added big stops at the line of scrimmage.
Linebackers Max Samuel, Abdu Kahin and Stephen Blaes were in on numerous tackles.
“This is Stephen’s first year out for football,” Potts noted. “He is a rugby player, who learns quickly and has improved every week. Max has had a solid season. He attacks the line of scrimmage and makes aggressive plays on outside running plays. Abdu has great energy and brings excitement to the defensive unit.”
Edina finished the regular season 3-5, and that gives the Hornets a sixth seed from the South Division for the Class 6A playoffs.
“Our record doesn’t show how good a football team we are,” Potts observed. “We have faced adversity and injuries this season, but everyone has stayed positive and shown mental toughness. The guys have hung in there and given maximum effort every week.”
