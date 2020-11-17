The smallest playoff crowd in the history of Edina High football watched the Hornets’ best playoff performance of the last 10 years Nov. 17 at Kuhlman Field.
Visiting Osseo never had a chance as the Hornets rolled to a 28-0 victory. After going 1-5 during the regular season, the Hornets looked more like a 5-1 squad in shutting out the Orioles.
So how did they do it?
“Our defense was huge,” said senior captain and quarterback George Sandven. “It was their best game all year.”
The defense, in turn, thought Sandven played his best game of the year. His three touchdown passes - two to senior slot receiver Kalid Ahmed and one to senior tight end Ayden Breyfogle - gave Edina more than enough points to win the game. It was Edina’s highest-scoring night of the season.
Captains Bastian Swinney and Sawyer Anderson seldom came off the field in the first-round playoff win. Swinney starred at offensive guard and defensive tackle, while Anderson played running back and linebacker.
“I think Sawyer was out there for every play of the game,” Sandven said.
Edina scored on its first possession of the game with Anderson scoring on a 27-yard run at the 10:52 mark of the opening quarter. Christian Smith kicked the first of his four extra points. In the second quarter, with 7:52 showing on the clock, Sandven hit Breyfogle with an 11-yard touchdown strike for a 14-0 Hornet lead.
Osseo penetrated Edina territory twice in the first half, but was turned away twice with quarterback sacks by senior defensive lineman Noah Richards, who was assisted on one of those sacks by senior linebacker Rory Conway. Richards was so excited that he flexed his right bicep.
Edina did a lot more flexing the second half. Sandven’s initial touchdown pass to Ahmed covered 18 yards and the second was good for 4 yards. For the first time this season, the Hornets scored points in every quarter.
Swinney, who has a scholarship to play for the University of California at Berkeley next season, loved winning what was most likely his final game at Kuhlman Field.
“Our mental focus leading up to the game helped us win tonight,” Swinney said. “We went out there and chopped some wood.”
The California Golden Bears are looking at Swinney as one of their top recruits in the offensive line, but they might want to look at him in the defensive line, as well, after all the tackles he has made this year.
“If offensive line doesn’t work out, there’s always defense,” Swinney said with a smile.
Sandven has no doubt that his position for any future football opportunity is quarterback. He is a two-year starter and one of the better passers to play in the Edina program. On hand for the Osseo playoff game was Augsburg University head coach Derrin Lamker, who awarded Sandven the starting job when he was the Hornets’ head coach in 2019.
New Edina coach Jason Potts knew right away that he had a good one in Sandven.
Sandven praised the coaching staff and his teammates for a good game plan against Osseo. “We really put the details together,” he said.
